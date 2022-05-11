End Of An Era: The Apple iPod Is Dead

Apple has officially announced that the iPod is now dead. Appel will no longer make iPods, however you will be able to buy the iPod till the time existing supplies last from Apple stores. The iPod was launched 20 years ago and became a symbol for people who love to listen to music on-the-go.

7 iPods over 20 years

The original iPod was launched on October 23, 2001. It was the first MP3 player to be able to store over 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery.

The iPod mini, introduced on February 20, 2004, brought everything users loved about iPod into a smaller design.

The iPod nano (2nd generation), introduced on September 25, 2006, offered a thin design, a bright colour display, six stylish colours, and up to 24 hours of battery life, and was able to store up to 2,000 songs.

The iPod touch, first introduced on September 5, 2007, brought the revolutionary Multi-Touch interface that made iPhone a hit to iPod with a gorgeous 3.5-inch widescreen display.

The iPod nano (7th generation), introduced on September 12, 2012, was the thinnest iPod to date at just 5.4mm and featured a 2.5-inch Multi-Touch display.

The iPod shuffle (4th generation), introduced on July 15, 2015, offered a sleek design with up to 15 hours of battery life, 2GB of storage good for hundreds of songs, and a VoiceOver button to hear a song title, playlist name, or battery status.

The iPod touch (7th generation), introduced on May 28, 2019, features the A10 Fusion chip, enabling immersive augmented reality experiences and Group FaceTime, along with 256GB of storage.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

