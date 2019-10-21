End of The Road For Google Clips AI Camera; Don't Think Anyone Will Miss it Much
The Daydream View VR headset is not Google's only recent casualty as the company has discontinued its AI-powered automatic camera 'Clips' as well.
Google Clips (Image: Google)
Following the shelving of the Daydream View VR headset, Google has discontinued its AI-powered Google Clips camera as well. Google Clips was a camera that people were supposed to install around their homes, where it would enable artificially intelligent auto-capture moments that could be interesting. This small camera leveraged artificial intelligence and facial recognition in capturing moments that you may have otherwise missed. But it cost $250 but did not have the best of ratings. A Google spokesperson told the media that existing Clip users will continue to get support till December 2021. But, the company will probably not be releasing any updates to Clips devices after that.
Google Clips saw users being able to browse through short clips captured by the camera, on what the Google's algorithm thought was interesting. However, the device was not devoid of issues, the foremost one being that one had to carry it around for it to capture interesting spontaneous moments. Reviews also pointed out that owners of the device did not find the camera functioning the way they had hoped it would. Additionally, several clips that were not very interesting or did not record audio, in some cases. Notably, while the product page for the device is still featured on the Google Store website, it redirects users to other available devices. Google recently also removed the first-generation Pixel Buds from the Google Store as well following bad reviews.
