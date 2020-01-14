End of The Road For Windows 7; We Hope You Got Your Free Windows 10 Upgrade

This is it for Microsoft Windows 7. The operating system for desktops and laptops ends its 11-year journey today. Microsoft will no longer support this trust old piece of operating system with new updates, features or security patches unless critical. Basically, PCs running Windows 7 will no longer get any support from Microsoft. The company now intends to focus exclusively on Windows 10 in the coming years, as it attempts to make the latest Windows iteration work better on the upcoming wave of foldable computing devices as well.

Windows 7 is still very popular. While 54.62% of the world’s PC population now runs Windows 10, Windows 7 was still rocking on 26.64% of PCs around the world, thats according to numbers by research firm NetMarketShare. Microsoft says that more than 900 million devices globally now run Windows 10. This means, around 400 million PCs globally are still running Windows 7. And the company is urging users to upgrade now, naturally. “While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10,” says the official documentation for the end of support for Windows 7.

So, how much does a new Windows 10 license cost you? The Windows 10 Home is priced at Rs 9,299 while the Windows 10 Pro will cost you Rs 14,999—these are the prices for one license for one PC.

Microsoft also insists that if you have an older PC, it might be better to buy a new desktop or laptop instead of upgrading to Windows 10. “PCs originally built with Windows 7 are running 10-year-old technology. Windows 10 has many of the same features and capabilities from Windows 7 built into the experience. Once you move to a new PC, there will be many aspects of the experience that you will find familiar, but also with important innovations and capabilities that were not available ten years ago,” they say.

Microsoft has over the years ended support for older software and operating systems, as focused shifted towards developing and maintaining newer and better pieces of software. The much-hated Windows 8 reached the end of its life cycle in 2016, while the much-loved Windows XP reached the end of the road 2014.Windows 10 was released in 2015, after Windows 8 faced significant criticism about the learning curve it presented to PC users, something Windows 10 corrected.

