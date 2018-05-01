Energy Sistem Headphones, Earphones, Tower Speakers Launched in India

Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, the official partner of Energy Sistem Technology SA, a Spanish technology giant that manufactures personal audio devices, has launched a range of Energy Sistem audio products in India. The product categories include Headphones (Bluetooth and Wired), Music Box, Party Tower System, and Music Tower System. The brand also claims that it will be bringing a comprehensive product portfolio of over 46 products to be available in the Indian market within next 2 months which will be priced between Rs 1,499 to Rs 24,999. The company is also aiming to expand its portfolio to cover more than 100 products by end of the year. The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart.The range of products rolled out recently in India by the company includes Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth (Bluetooth Headphone), Energy Headphones Sport 1 (Sports Bluetooth Earphone), Energy Music Box B2 (Bluetooth Speaker), Energy DJ2 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Headphones 1 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Earphones Ceramic 5(wired earphone), Energy Sport 1 (Wired Earphone), Energy Sport 2 (Around the next wired earphone), and Energy Urban 3 (Wired Earphones).As for its next set of launches, the company will also be rolling out Energy Headphone 3 Bluetooth (Bluetooth headphones) and Energy Tower 1 (Music Tower System) in the coming weeks.Speaking at the launch, Natalia Ovsyannikova, Country Manager, Energy Sistem commented, “India represents Energy Sistems first launch in Asia. Being amongst the fastest growing personal audio market in the world, we seek India as a great opportunity for the growth and expansion of the brand”.The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and across all the major retail outlets in India across 20 cities from April 2018 onwards. In the next phase, the company plans to venture in the next 50 towns across the country & finally reaching to a total of 100 cities by end of the year.- These come as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers that also support hands-free calling. The Energy Music Box B2 is available in three colours - Black, Coral and Red and is priced at Rs 3499.- Energy Headphones 1 comes as a set of Bluetooth powered headphones with an ergonomic design with a control talk feature. The device has an inbuilt microphone and a folding system and is available in 4 colour options including Red, Blue, White and Graphite. These are priced at Rs 3999.- Bluetooth earphones for sport lovers, great sound and functionality. You can answer your calls and control music playing while working out. All this with a Secure-fit system.Available in 3 exciting colours – red, blue and graphite Priced at Priced at Rs. 3499- These headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 technology, microphone and a multi-function button to control playback and answer incoming calls from the device. The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours on the headphones. These are priced at Rs 5999.- Energy Headphones DJ2 Mic have been designed as DJ styled Headphones with a 40m driver. These also allow the wearer to answer calls with the built-in microphone and control the playback of their music. These are priced at Rs 2499.- The wired version, Energy Headphones 1 Mic come with a self-adjusting headband and ear pads that rotate 10 degrees, microphone to answer incoming calls, playback control button and folding system for easy storage. These are priced at Rs 2499.- These ceramic earphones with in-ear design boast of a balanced sound, clear treble and a powerful bass. These also come along with a carry case and are priced at Rs 2499.- This tower speakers system with 30 W output power is built for large spaces and is priced at Rs 7999.