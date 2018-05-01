English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Energy Sistem Headphones, Earphones, Tower Speakers Launched in India
The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and across all the major retail outlets in India across 20 cities from April 2018 onwards.
Energy Sistem Audio Product Portfolio has been launched in India. (Image: Energy Sistem)
Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, the official partner of Energy Sistem Technology SA, a Spanish technology giant that manufactures personal audio devices, has launched a range of Energy Sistem audio products in India. The product categories include Headphones (Bluetooth and Wired), Music Box, Party Tower System, and Music Tower System. The brand also claims that it will be bringing a comprehensive product portfolio of over 46 products to be available in the Indian market within next 2 months which will be priced between Rs 1,499 to Rs 24,999. The company is also aiming to expand its portfolio to cover more than 100 products by end of the year. The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart.
The range of products rolled out recently in India by the company includes Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth (Bluetooth Headphone), Energy Headphones Sport 1 (Sports Bluetooth Earphone), Energy Music Box B2 (Bluetooth Speaker), Energy DJ2 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Headphones 1 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Earphones Ceramic 5(wired earphone), Energy Sport 1 (Wired Earphone), Energy Sport 2 (Around the next wired earphone), and Energy Urban 3 (Wired Earphones).
As for its next set of launches, the company will also be rolling out Energy Headphone 3 Bluetooth (Bluetooth headphones) and Energy Tower 1 (Music Tower System) in the coming weeks.
Speaking at the launch, Natalia Ovsyannikova, Country Manager, Energy Sistem commented, “India represents Energy Sistems first launch in Asia. Being amongst the fastest growing personal audio market in the world, we seek India as a great opportunity for the growth and expansion of the brand”.
The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and across all the major retail outlets in India across 20 cities from April 2018 onwards. In the next phase, the company plans to venture in the next 50 towns across the country & finally reaching to a total of 100 cities by end of the year.
Watch: Bose QuietComfort 35 ii Review | Noise-Cancellation Meets Google Assistant
Also read: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Review: The Noise-Free Music Will Get You Hooked
Product Specifications
• Energy Music Box B2- These come as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers that also support hands-free calling. The Energy Music Box B2 is available in three colours - Black, Coral and Red and is priced at Rs 3499.
• Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth - Energy Headphones 1 comes as a set of Bluetooth powered headphones with an ergonomic design with a control talk feature. The device has an inbuilt microphone and a folding system and is available in 4 colour options including Red, Blue, White and Graphite. These are priced at Rs 3999.
• Energy Earphones Sport 1 Bluetooth- Bluetooth earphones for sport lovers, great sound and functionality. You can answer your calls and control music playing while working out. All this with a Secure-fit system.Available in 3 exciting colours – red, blue and graphite Priced at Priced at Rs. 3499
• Energy Headphones 3 Bluetooth- These headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 technology, microphone and a multi-function button to control playback and answer incoming calls from the device. The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours on the headphones. These are priced at Rs 5999.
• Energy Headphones DJ2 Mic- Energy Headphones DJ2 Mic have been designed as DJ styled Headphones with a 40m driver. These also allow the wearer to answer calls with the built-in microphone and control the playback of their music. These are priced at Rs 2499.
• Energy Headphones 1 Mic - The wired version, Energy Headphones 1 Mic come with a self-adjusting headband and ear pads that rotate 10 degrees, microphone to answer incoming calls, playback control button and folding system for easy storage. These are priced at Rs 2499.
• Energy Earphones Ceramic 5- These ceramic earphones with in-ear design boast of a balanced sound, clear treble and a powerful bass. These also come along with a carry case and are priced at Rs 2499.
• Energy Tower 1- This tower speakers system with 30 W output power is built for large spaces and is priced at Rs 7999.
Also Watch
The range of products rolled out recently in India by the company includes Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth (Bluetooth Headphone), Energy Headphones Sport 1 (Sports Bluetooth Earphone), Energy Music Box B2 (Bluetooth Speaker), Energy DJ2 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Headphones 1 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Earphones Ceramic 5(wired earphone), Energy Sport 1 (Wired Earphone), Energy Sport 2 (Around the next wired earphone), and Energy Urban 3 (Wired Earphones).
As for its next set of launches, the company will also be rolling out Energy Headphone 3 Bluetooth (Bluetooth headphones) and Energy Tower 1 (Music Tower System) in the coming weeks.
Speaking at the launch, Natalia Ovsyannikova, Country Manager, Energy Sistem commented, “India represents Energy Sistems first launch in Asia. Being amongst the fastest growing personal audio market in the world, we seek India as a great opportunity for the growth and expansion of the brand”.
The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and across all the major retail outlets in India across 20 cities from April 2018 onwards. In the next phase, the company plans to venture in the next 50 towns across the country & finally reaching to a total of 100 cities by end of the year.
Watch: Bose QuietComfort 35 ii Review | Noise-Cancellation Meets Google Assistant
Also read: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Review: The Noise-Free Music Will Get You Hooked
Product Specifications
• Energy Music Box B2- These come as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers that also support hands-free calling. The Energy Music Box B2 is available in three colours - Black, Coral and Red and is priced at Rs 3499.
• Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth - Energy Headphones 1 comes as a set of Bluetooth powered headphones with an ergonomic design with a control talk feature. The device has an inbuilt microphone and a folding system and is available in 4 colour options including Red, Blue, White and Graphite. These are priced at Rs 3999.
• Energy Earphones Sport 1 Bluetooth- Bluetooth earphones for sport lovers, great sound and functionality. You can answer your calls and control music playing while working out. All this with a Secure-fit system.Available in 3 exciting colours – red, blue and graphite Priced at Priced at Rs. 3499
• Energy Headphones 3 Bluetooth- These headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 technology, microphone and a multi-function button to control playback and answer incoming calls from the device. The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours on the headphones. These are priced at Rs 5999.
• Energy Headphones DJ2 Mic- Energy Headphones DJ2 Mic have been designed as DJ styled Headphones with a 40m driver. These also allow the wearer to answer calls with the built-in microphone and control the playback of their music. These are priced at Rs 2499.
• Energy Headphones 1 Mic - The wired version, Energy Headphones 1 Mic come with a self-adjusting headband and ear pads that rotate 10 degrees, microphone to answer incoming calls, playback control button and folding system for easy storage. These are priced at Rs 2499.
• Energy Earphones Ceramic 5- These ceramic earphones with in-ear design boast of a balanced sound, clear treble and a powerful bass. These also come along with a carry case and are priced at Rs 2499.
• Energy Tower 1- This tower speakers system with 30 W output power is built for large spaces and is priced at Rs 7999.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- Earphones Ceramic 5
- Earphones Sport 1 Bluetooth
- Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth
- Energy Headphones 1 Wired
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
- Earphones Ceramic 5
- Earphones Sport 1 Bluetooth
- Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth
- Energy Headphones 1 Wired
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics