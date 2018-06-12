English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Energy Sistem Launches New Range of Speakers in India Starting at Rs 4,999

The newly-launched products -- Energy Tower 8g2, Energy Tower 5, Energy Tower 3g2, Energy Tower 1, Music Box BZ6 and Music Box BZ3 -- are priced between Rs 4,999 to Rs 18,999.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
Energy Sistem Launches New Range of Speakers in India Starting at Rs 4,999 (image: Energy Sistem)
Spanish technology giant Energy Sistem on Monday launched a new range of "Tower System" and "Music Box" Bluetooth speakers in India. The Energy Sistem Tower Speaker range consists of Energy Tower 8g2, Energy Tower 5, Energy Tower 3g2 and Energy Tower 1 with multiple possibilities to play songs around the house via Bluetooth, external memory or audio-in connection the company said in a statement. Energy Sistem has also announced the Music Box BZ3 and Music box BZ6. The devices are priced between Rs 4,999 to Rs 18,999.

Also Read: Top 5 Selfie Smartphones Priced Under Rs 15,000

Energy Tower 5 speaker comes with 60 W output power and features Bluetooth connectivity, FM Radio, USB port and a SD/SDHC card reader at Rs 13,999. Energy Tower 3g2 comes with the 2.1 audio system, USB/Micro SD player, FM radio, 3.5mm/RCA Audio In, USB charging point and remote control. Energy Tower 1 sports a substantial design with 4.1 Bluetooth and LED display. The device supports 30 W power and 3.5 mm RCA input, and is priced at Rs 7,999. Products launched under the Music Box Bluetooth speakers range are Music Box BZ6 and Music Box BZ3. Music Box BZ6 is a 12W portable wireless speaker and sports Bluetooth technology with FM.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Next Goal: To Make Tesla Roadster Fly With 10 SpaceX Rocket Thrusters

Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro







