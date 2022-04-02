Engineer Puts iPhone Charging Port in an Android Phone

Android smartphones typically come with USB-C ports or Micro USB ports and Apple iPhones have the proprietary Lightning port for charging and data transfer. However, once in a while, we hear about a crazy modification that perplexes both OEMs and tech enthusiasts. Engineer Ken Pillonel grabbed attention last year for modifying an iPhone with a USB-C port. Now, he’s doing the opposite, that is, modifying an Android smartphone - in this case, the Samsung Galaxy A51 with an Apple Lightning port for charging. Pillonel showed the development in a video where he says that the full-length video will be up soon. He demonstrated that the Android smartphone was not only able to charge with the Lightning port but also supported data transfer.

Although details of the modification remain unclear, Pillonel spoke to Engadget and shared some insights. He said that the project was meant for “fun" to create a “balance the chaos" after modifying the iPhone with a USB-C port last year. The project is meant to be an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank.

Pillonel further told the publication that the Lightning cables sold by Apple are not “dumb" and are designed to only charge iPhones. He added, “I had to find a way to trick the cable into thinking it was plugged into an Apple device. And the whole thing needs to fit inside the phone, which is another challenge in itself".

The report notes that the engineer learned “a thing or two" from the last iPhone project that helped him achieve this change on an Android device. He also claims that the finished product is not as polished as what it was for the iPhone, adding he’s still “learning".

The report citing Pillonel explains that Apple sells a Lightning connector with an integrated circuit (IC) called C94. He managed to procure a third-party cable and removed the metallic parts and PCB. Following that, “he pulled the female Lightning port from an iPhone and soldered wires from the bare C94 board to a PCB with USB-C connectors." A further explanation will be provided in his “full-length" video.

Regular users must note that such modifications are risky ,and the products under warranty lose free repair if something goes wrong. Apple does provide USB-C ports in their iPads. On the other hand, Android users may not like Apple’s Lightning ports on their devices as the cables are expensive and support limited fast charging.

