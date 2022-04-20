Engineer Who Put An iPhone Charging Port On His Samsung Phone Explains How He Did It

An engineer, who recently added a lightning port seen on Apple iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy A51 has now explained how he successfully added the lightning port to the Android smartphone. The engineer, named Ken Pillonel has now shown the whole conversion in a video posted on YouTube.

While explaining the process, Pillonel said that he worked around the device’s limited internal spacce, and circumvented Apple’s proprietary software checks for the lightning connector, micro-soldering, and a 3D-printed custom connector. Earlier, Pillonel had said that it was a “complex modification that required some out-of-the-box thinking.”

“The Lightning cables sold by Apple are not “dumb.” They will only charge Apple devices. So I had to find a way to trick the cable into thinking it was plugged into an Apple device. And the whole thing needs to fit inside the phone, which is another challenge in itself,” Pillonel was quoted as saying in an Engadget report.

Pillonel also said that the quality of his finished product was nowhere near the iPhone, but he doesn’t expect anyone to do this to their device normally. “It was just for fun, I just wanted to see if I could do it,” he said. He further said that projects like this serve an example of what can be achieved with devices, even without the help of companies that first manufactured them.

Pillonel had last year put a USB type-C port on an iPhone X. On that project as well, the engineer spent months on the project in his spare time. He said that he opened up a lot of USB type-C and Lightning cables to put a type-C port on the iPhone X. Pillonel had earlier created a similar prototype where an iPhone battery was charging over a USB type-C port. However, that proof of concept was large and didn’t fit inside an iPhone.

