Engineering Students, Oppo Has An Internship Opportunity For You If You Are Good At Coding

To spot tech talent across India, Oppo India has announced Oppo Inspiration Cup, a coding hackathon in partnership with Hacker Earth. The program aims to test students’ coding skills, and winning members will have a chance to intern with OPPO India R&D and win other prizes.

This hackathon is designed to provide a platform for engineering students across India to showcase their coding skills and is spread over eight weeks across different stages of the hackathon.

“Innovation has been one of OPPO’s fundamental principles; however, in doing so, we remain committed to capability building – of the nation and the people. OPPO Inspiration Cup is the quest for the best like-minded talent in the country who can develop creative solutions for real-time technical challenges. Our brand proposition, Inspiration Ahead, motivates us to further the cause of building innovative technology, and we will continue inspiring our young innovators for the same,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India.

The Oppo Inspiration Cup Hackathon will comprise three rounds overall. Round one of the challenges will include a timed coding challenge that will recognise 100 individuals eligible to move ahead in the competition. The first-round winners will be announced on October 12, 2022.The winners will be given access to a micro-site which will lead them to the next challenge starting on October 15, 2022. The second round will be in a similar format, albeit more challenging. The winners for this will be announced on October 19.

The Genius+ program from Oppo India is introduced to support engineering students with scholarship programs. Additionally, OPPO has collaborated with academicians to promote research in camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas. The brand is also running an Elevate Program to promote creativity in the start-up ecosystem in India.

Registration for the OPPO Inspiration Cup is open and students can apply till October 8, 2022.

