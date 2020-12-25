Epic Games Is Giving Away One Free Game Each Day for the Rest of the Year, Here's How to Download

Epic Games offers a free game to its members every Thursday, but the company has a sweet surprise for users for the remainder of 2020. The gaming company is currently offering one free game each day to its members and it would continue till December 31. So if you're late to the party, you can still go home (or rather stay at home) with at least five games without paying anything extra. At the moment, users can download the puzzle-platformer adventure game Inside for free, and users in India can also grab the game till 9:30 PM IST. On a regular day, Inside costs $20 which is roughly Rs 1,400, and now it's free - for a limited period.

Over the weekend, Epic members will have access to Darkest Dungeon, My Time At Portia and Night in the Woods without any cost, CNet reported. The games' respective download links would go live on the day itself. As mentioned, members can grab the free games via Epic's Free Games page. To play the titles for free, new users can signup on the epic website or log in with their Gmail or Facebook account. Following that, you can download the game on your system forever. However, members must go through the system requirement, typically available at the bottom of the web page.

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

Epic Games started offering a free game each day since December 18, though the company does not reveal its upcoming titles. A Twitter user who goes by the name 'jovanmunja' released a list last week that is so far accurate with all the titles that the website had, yet. According to the tipster, the last four games of the year by Epic that are said to be available for free include Stranded Deep, Solitirica, Torchlight II, and Jurassic World Evolution. Of course, Epic has not officially confirmed this list.