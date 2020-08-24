Epic Games Teases New Marvel-themed Fortnite Season After Apple Ban: Everything You Need to Know

After its removal from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Epic Games is set to launch the Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite game with a new Marvel theme on August 27. In a teaser posted on its Twitter account, a Fortnite game logo appears decorated in a Marvel-esque way and there is also a Marvel logo in the teaser.

Fortnite featured Avengers-themed modes in 2018 and 2019, and numerous Marvel superhero skins have appeared in the game, including Black Widow, Star-Lord, Deadpool, Captain America, and X-Force members and more. In the past, Epic has released multiple teasers on social media leading up to a new Fortnite season. However, iOS users will not receive the new season update due to the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games. Apple has removed the popular video game Fortnite from its App Store for allegedly violating in-app payment guidelines.

In addition, Epic also launched a campaign against Apple, releasing a "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" video mocking Apple's famous "1984" ad, and promoting the hashtag #FreeFortnite. Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant is threatening to terminate its developer account by August 28 which would cut the company off from iOS and macOS development tools. Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The popular game has amassed a huge following of 350 million players and is available on multiple platforms.