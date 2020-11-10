News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Tech
1-MIN READ

Ericsson Aims For Margin Jump Beyond 2022 As It Sets New Targets

Ericsson Aims For Margin Jump Beyond 2022 As It Sets New Targets

Sweden's Ericsson is targeting an operating margin excluding restructuring charges of between 15% and 18% beyond 2022, it said ahead of Tuesday's capital markets day.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Ericsson is targeting an operating margin excluding restructuring charges of between 15% and 18% beyond 2022, it said ahead of Tuesday’s capital markets day.

“Growth as well as gross margin improvements, driven by software sales and operational leverage, will be the cornerstones in reaching the long-term targets,” the telecoms gear maker said in a statement https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2020/11/ericsson-capital-markets-day-2020.

The company, which maintained its 2022 operating margin of 12-14%, excluding charges, boosted its margin forecast from its networks business as telecom operators across the world upgrade to next-generation 5G technology.

The 2022 operating margin target for Networks was raised to 16-18% from 15-17%. On the flip side, it reduced its margin target for its digital services business to 4-7% from 10-12% in 2022.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 10, 2020, 3:24 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...