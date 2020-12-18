ESPN Cricinfo App Gets A Makeover To Provide A More Dynamic Cricketing Experience

One of the most popular cricket app in the country, ESPNC Cricinfo is getting a makeover, the company has announced. The refreshed app has been designed to offer users a more dynamic experience to cricket fans with an intuitive, rich interface and powerful storytelling, allowing them to discover the most relevant cricket content at any given time. The new app reinforces ESPN Cricinfo's core value proposition of delivering wholesome cricket news and information, along with compelling match coverage and surround content, the company said while announcing the new app.

The new app comes with a complete redesign suited to enhance the user experience, the app now comes with an all-new intuitive content feed, a more user-friendly interface, better and more compelling visuals, and more, serving as an "all-in-one digital access point for all things cricket." In addition to the latest and most comprehensive updates around the India vs Australia test series, the app will be offering the widest range of coverage across the world including all the major tournaments like IPL, PSL, BPL, BBL, CPL, ICC Cricket World Cup, County Championship, Ranji Trophy, and Sheffield Shield to name a few.

The app’s new design gives cricket fans a premier platform to keep updated with all the happenings across the cricketing world. One of the key new features that ESPN Cricinfo has introduces is a live score carousel, which offers sharp updates on ongoing or past cricket matches. The carousel can also be synced with global cricketing spaces that offer cricket fans a panoramic view into the latest happening across global cricket through one easy swipe interface.

Next, identifying the rise in demand for instant match updates and in-depth narratives around cricket, ESPN CricInfo has introduced a whole new live cricket score card interface in addition to an enhanced story reading experience. This feature enables cricket fans to catch critical near-time score updates along with expertly crafted long reads, featuring in-depth perspective specially curated by the in-house editorial team at ESPN Cricinfo.

Further, the new app will also show match highlights from the India-Australia test series, enabling fans have a one stop access point to unique match analyses and video highlights to catch up on the ongoing tournament.