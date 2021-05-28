Esports Awards 2021: PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire & More Nominated for Best Game

Esports Awards 2021 have been announced and Krafton’s PUBG Mobile, Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile, and Garena’s Free Fire have been nominated in a list of eight mobile games for the Esports Mobile Game of The Year award. The three games have often been referred to as the most popular battle royale titles across the world. Apart from the three A-listers, the esports mobile game of the year award has five more nominees - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Arena of Valor, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. The Esports Awards are a coveted title and features a wide range of award categories celebrating various stakeholders in the industry.

The categories range from different types of games, to other things categories like best esports apparel of the year, the best esports content creator of the year, best esports personality, best streamer, and more. Voting for the awards are now open, so anyone who is willing to vote for their favourite games and personalities can do so on the Esports Awards website (https://esportsawards.com/vote/).

Esports have exploded in popularity in the last year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related boom in indoor activities. In India, with the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Esports are expected to regain popularity in the country. Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton has also said that it will bring esports tournaments and esports brands to India with the new game.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here