Essential's Next Smartphone Revealed Featuring Unusually Tall Design
The handset looks like a TV remote from the future.
The handset looks like a TV remote from the future.
Andy Rubin, the founder of Essential and co-creator of Android, recently tweeted images of the next Essential device. And instead of confirming rumours like Google, Essential's leak has only raised more questions than before. Rubin took to Twitter to post images of the new device revealing an elongated phone with an extremely tall UI composed of card-like apps, but with big buttons that look like they’d be perfectly at home on a smartwatch.
Notably, the phone looks extremely small in Rubin's hands as well. The device seems to sport a large button and volume rocker on the right edge and a fingerprint scanner on the back, which appears to be below the single main camera. The images further highlight the flashy finish at the back that changes hues when viewed from different angles.
Speaking to The Verge, an Essential spokesperson confirmed that this is the company's new phone, adding that they have been working on a new device that is now in early testing with their team outside the lab. Essential took to Twitter to share some official images of the phone as well. Turns out they have named it Project Gem. The original Essential smartphone was known for its flashy design. According to some leaked code snippets spotted by XDA-Developers, the Gem may activate its voice when one taps their finger to the divot that is placed at the back. The code snippets mention a 'fingerprint walkie talkie' mode according to XDA-Developers. Furthermore, reports also state that it runs Android and point at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It