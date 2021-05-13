Ethereum Cryptocurrency Co-creator Is Donating $1 Billion As India Battles The Deadly COVID Wave

Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of the crypto network Ethereum, has made a cryptocurrency donation for India’s relief funds as the country battles the latest deadly COVID-19 wave. In fact, he made the donation also using the digital coin Shiba Inu, which has been gaining popularity off late. Well, at least the cryptocurrency donation was $1 billion worth when the donation was made and is subject to cryptocurrency value changes for Ethereum and Shiba Inu along the way. Reports suggest that Buterin has donated 500 ETH and over 50 trillion SHIB (Shiba Inu) coins for the India COVID-Crypto Relief Fund that has been set up by entrepreneur Sandeep Nailwal.

The fund says that they’ve collected donations worth $1,039,721,689.57 at the time of writing this. Nailwal is the co-founder of Polygon, a technology company that builds protocol and frameworks for connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. The India COVID-Crypto Relief Fund is accepting donations in ETH, BTC, Doge, Tron, TRC20, Cosmos, Tezos, Solana, Litecoun, Ripple and Binance Smart Chain. Till now, the fund has transferred grants of $74,950 to Rajeev Memorial Academic Welfare Trust for ICU Ventilators and Oxygen Concentrators, $129125 to the Round Table India Trust for ICU Ventilators and PPE Kits and the $999900 to ACT Grants - United Way of Bengaluru for sourcing and donating oxygen concentrators, to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here