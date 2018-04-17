English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EU Digital Chief to Meet With Facebook CEO Amid Privacy Scandal
Andrus Ansip, European Commission Vice President in charge of digital issues will meet with Zuckerberg on Tuesday, as well as meeting with Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, to discuss issues such as data protection, online privacy, illegal content and fake news.
The European Union's digital chief will meet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in San Francisco as the world's largest social network faces increasing scrutiny over its use of personal data. Privacy concerns have swamped Facebook since it acknowledged last month that information about millions of users wrongly ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, a firm that has counted U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 electoral campaign among its clients.
Andrus Ansip, European Commission Vice President in charge of digital issues will meet with Zuckerberg on Tuesday, as well as meeting with Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, to discuss issues such as data protection, online privacy, illegal content and fake news. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg spoke to Ansip's justice counterpart last week in what was described as an open and constructive discussion. A tough new EU data protection law entering into force on May 25 has acquired new prominence following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, with European policymakers saying it will set a standard worldwide. Zuckerberg has also been asked to speak before the European Parliament to explain how Europeans' Facebook data may have been misused.
To recall, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully used a facial recognition process on photos without user permission. The ruling adds to the privacy woes that have been mounting against Facebook for weeks, since it was disclosed that the personal information of millions of users was harvested by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
