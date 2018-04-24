English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EU Launches Probe of Apple’s Takeover of Digital App Shazam
Apple announced the deal in December to help it better compete with industry leader Spotify. Shazam lets users identify songs by pointing a smartphone at the audio source.
EU Launches Probe of Apple’s Takeover of Digital App Shazam (photo for representation, image Reuters)
EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation on Monday into Apple's bid for British music discovery app Shazam, concerned the deal might give the iPhone maker an unfair advantage in poaching users from its rivals. Apple announced the deal in December to help it better compete with industry leader Spotify. Shazam lets users identify songs by pointing a smartphone at the audio source.
Also Read: Facebook's Hidden Data Haul Troubles German Cartel Regulator
The European Commission said it was concerned about Apple's access to data on Shazam's users who use competing for music streaming services in Europe. "Access to such data could allow Apple to directly target its competitors' customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music. As a result, competing for music streaming services could be put at a competitive disadvantage," the EU competition enforcer said.
Also Read: Gmail Users Receiving Spams From Their Own Accounts: Report
The investigation will also examine whether Apple Music's competitors would be harmed if Apple halted referrals from the Shazam app to them. The Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for its decision. Apple could offer concessions such as a pledge to allow fair access to Shazam to address regulatory concerns. The EU executive launched a preliminary review of the deal in February following a request from seven European countries including France, Italy, Spain and Sweden.
Apple did not give a value for the deal when it announced it in December. Technology news website TechCrunch said at the time the price could be as much as $400 million, far short of the most recent $1 billion valuations for privately-held Shazam.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook's Hidden Data Haul Troubles German Cartel Regulator
The European Commission said it was concerned about Apple's access to data on Shazam's users who use competing for music streaming services in Europe. "Access to such data could allow Apple to directly target its competitors' customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music. As a result, competing for music streaming services could be put at a competitive disadvantage," the EU competition enforcer said.
Also Read: Gmail Users Receiving Spams From Their Own Accounts: Report
The investigation will also examine whether Apple Music's competitors would be harmed if Apple halted referrals from the Shazam app to them. The Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for its decision. Apple could offer concessions such as a pledge to allow fair access to Shazam to address regulatory concerns. The EU executive launched a preliminary review of the deal in February following a request from seven European countries including France, Italy, Spain and Sweden.
Apple did not give a value for the deal when it announced it in December. Technology news website TechCrunch said at the time the price could be as much as $400 million, far short of the most recent $1 billion valuations for privately-held Shazam.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience