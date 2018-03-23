English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
16 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
»
1-min read

EU Leaders Tell Social Networks to Guarantee User's Privacy

The harvesting of user data happened before a new EU data protection law comes into force under which companies could be fined up to 4 percent of global turnover for violating.

Reuters

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EU Leaders Tell Social Networks to Guarantee User's Privacy
EU Leaders Tell Social Networks to Guarantee User's Privacy (photo for representation: Reuters)
EU leaders on Thursday urged social networks to guarantee transparent practices and fully protect personal information as pressure piled on Facebook after allegations that data from 50 million of its users was mishandled. More than $50 billion has been wiped off Facebook's market value on reports that British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data to build profiles on American voters and influence the 2016 presidential election.

Also Read: Vivo V9 to Launch India Today: How to Watch Live-Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

"Social networks and digital platforms need to guarantee transparent practices and full protection of citizens' privacy and personal data," the European Union heads of state said in after meeting in Brussels. "EU and national legislation must be respected and enforced." The harvesting of user data happened before a new EU data protection law comes into force under which companies could be fined up to 4 percent of global turnover for violating.

"We cannot apply the sanctions which are coming with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) from May onwards," EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova told reporters on Thursday. In Britain, which is leading the investigation from the European side, the maximum sanction is 500,000 pounds ($705,000), Jourova said, an insignificant amount compared to Facebook's $40.65 billion in revenue for 2017.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy

European Parliament head Antonio Tajani invited Facebook's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to come to the legislature to explain "how Cambridge Analytica came to use the personal data of millions of people to influence the... U.S. presidential elections and the Brexit referendum." On Wednesday Zuckerberg apologised for mistakes his company made and promised to restrict developers' access to user information as part of a plan to improve privacy protection.

Jourova said more than one announcement would be needed to renew people's trust in Facebook. "This is much more serious because here we witness the threat to democracy, to democratic plurality. It is endangering the free electoral choices of the people in Europe," she said.

Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You