EU Should Adopt Digital Tax In First-quarter 2021 If OECD Fails - Le Maire

BERLIN: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that the European Union should implement a digital tax in the first quarter of 2021 if no agreement is reached within the OECD framework.

“You know how important it is for us to have a fair and efficient international taxation system as soon as possible. If you look at the consequences of the economic crisis, the only winners are the digital giants,” he said as he arrived at a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Berlin.

“I think this is a new reason to accelerate the work we are doing within the OECD to have a fair digital taxation. I want to make the things very clear: if it proves to be impossible to get a consensus by the end if this year at the OECD level … we should have, by the beginning of next year, 2021, a European solution for digital taxation.”