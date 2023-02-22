Every Village Could Be Connected To Fibre Soon: COAI DG Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar To News18 Tech

India’s telecommunications landscape has undergone rapid changes in the past decade, according to Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). In an exclusive video interview with News18 Tech, Dr. Kochhar opens up about various topics—including the anticipated pricing for customers as 5G adoption increases, and factors such as infrastructure investment, operational costs, and market competition, while also highlighting the need for affordable and accessible pricing models.

WATCH VIDEO: News18 Tech in conversation with Lt. General Dr. SP Kochhar, DG COAI

The recent price hikes among telcos were also discussed, with Dr. Kochhar explaining how they are attempting to balance profitability and consumer affordability and talks about a ‘greater malice.’

Another critical aspect that was covered during the conversation was the challenge of expanding cellular services to India’s remote and rural areas, which remain unserved in terms of telecommunications infrastructure. The discussion highlighted the need for strategies that can ensure everyone in the country has access to reliable, high-speed connectivity.

