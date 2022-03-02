Everyone Is Cheating On Wordle After New York Times Bought It: Report

Wordle was formally bought by The New York Times at the end of January this year, and a new report claims that users are now cheating more than ever before. According to the report by WordFinder, search interest for the question “today’s wordle" on Google rose significantly following January 31, after the NYT announced the acquisition. However, the WordFinder report is limited to the US, and trends are not likely going to be the same across regions. In a blog post, the WordFinder website that helps users find words for Scrabble and other word games clarifies, “we analysed Google Trends data over the past three months to see how often Wordle players cheated by looking up answers online."

The report also claims that ‘SWILL’ and ‘AROMA’ were the words players cheated for most and both registered 100s on Google’s search popularity scale (0 to 100). ‘SWILL’ was Wordle’s word of the day on February 19 (Wordle 245), while ‘AROMA’ was the ‘Wordle of day’ on February 15 (Wordle 241). Additionally, cheaters were seemingly looking at the search query ‘today’s Wordle’ the most between 7 AM and 8 AM. It is not entirely surprising as the game refreshes early in the morning with the new ‘Wordle of the day’.

The report further highlights that the biggest cheaters on Wordle were from New Hampshire. Other regions in the US that reportedly showed a high volume of Wordle cheaters include Rhode Island (Caulk), Vermont (Tacit), Washington (Tacit), Massachusetts (Dodge), and Maine (Dodge and Tacit). The Google Trends graphs by WordFinder highlights that Wordle users already started showing signs of cheating in early January, but the volume increased post-January 31, likely because more users started playing the online title. Additionally, many publications and click-bait websites have also started covering ‘Wordle of the day’ to help struggling players.

If we look at the Google Trends result for the search term ‘today’s Wordle’ between December 2, 2022, and February 28, 2022, specific to India, there’s a sudden spike post-January 13.

However, the abrupt spike continues post-January 31 when the NYT announced its acquisition. The highest spike in India was witnessed on February 25, when the ‘Wordle of the day’ was ‘VIVID’, as per Google Trend.

