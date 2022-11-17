Everything Coming To Xbox GamePass In November

All Xbox GamePass titles for the month of November are now revealed. Touted as the best deal in gaming, for the month of November, we see the introduction of multiple games worth your time.

Including co-op, strategy, RPGs and more, few games are already out, with more scheduled to follow suit on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass.

we sensed you were wondering what’s coming soonhttps://t.co/BXnxlDQ3ug pic.twitter.com/MQU6jBQobE— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 15, 2022

November Games Out Now:

1. Pentiment - Available on Cloud, PC and console.

2. Somerville - This Day 1 GamePass titles is available on PC, Console and Cloud.

Games Coming in November:

1. Dune: Spice Wars - The games in currently in preview and will be available on PC GamePass on November 17.

2. Ghostlore - This action-RPG will be available on PC GamePass on November 17.

3. Lapin - Cloud, console and PC on November 17.

4. Norco - Cloud and console on November 17.

5. Gungrave G.O.R.E - Cloud, Console, and PC on November 22.

6. Insurgency: Sandstorm - Available Cloud and Console on November 29.

7. Soccer Story - Cloud, Console, and PC on November 29.

8. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - PC on November 30.

