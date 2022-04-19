Everything We Know About OnePlus Nord Buds Earbuds Ahead of April 28 India Launch

OnePlus Nord Buds true wireless earbuds will launch in India on April 28. Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared their design though the official specifications remain unclear. As per images on the India-specific website, the OnePlus Nord Buds will come in at least two shades – Black and White. The pill-shaped earbuds case will adopt a flat edge design that many Sony earbuds cases feature. On the hand, the earbuds also have flat edges with a non-glossy finish. However, there’s a round circular spot at the top that may support touch controls to activate different sound modes.

The website notes that the OnePlus Nord Buds’ sound, IP rating, and battery info will be shared in the coming days. It will be interesting to see what OnePlus Nord Buds will offer, being the first TWS earbuds in the company’s affordable Nord lineup. It is also unclear whether the earbuds will get a specific unit with a distinct teal finish – synonymous with Nord smartphones.

OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications (Expected)

Ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma claims the OnePlus Nord Buds or Buds N (in select markets) would come with 12.4mm large audio drivers and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds are also touted to support Dolby Atmos with 94ms latency. For connectivity, it could support Bluetooth 5.2, and both iPhone and Android users can use the TWS earbuds. Each bud is touted to include a 41mAh battery, while the charging case may include a 480mAh battery. Overall, the OnePlus Nord Buds will reportedly offer 30 hours of playback with the case.

Going by the leaked spec sheet, the OnePlus Nord Buds offer almost everything you’d expect from TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000. It will be interesting to see how the earbuds are to be priced, as the Nord lineup is designed for a wide user base. Currently, OnePlus’ most affordable OnePlus Buds Z2 are retailing at Rs 4,999 in India.

The OnePlus Nord Buds will launch alongside OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28.

