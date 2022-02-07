Everything We Know About Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Ahead of February 9 Launch

Samsung’s first major launch event of the year, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, will take place on February 9 (8:30 PM IST). Although the company has not officially clarified all the products it is launching, the promotional teaser tips the launch of new Galaxy smartphones. Going by the last few years’ records and leaks, we are sure to see the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As per rumours, the new smartphone series would include Samsung Galaxy S22 regular, Galaxy S22+, and the ‘noteworthy’ Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will continue to feature SPen support - similar to Galaxy S21 Ultra - but we might finally see a dedicated port for the stylus. Earlier, this option was only available in Galaxy Note series phones. Samsung is also said to launch the latest-gen Galaxy Tab S8 series.

ALSO READ: Big Smartphone Launches From Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo And Realme In February

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications (expected)

Starting with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, both smartphones are said to offer similar specifications but with slight modifications. The regular model may feature a 6.06-inch screen, while the Plus model could have a 6.55-inch screen. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly feature the largest 6.81-inch display in the series. All S22 phones may offer a 120Hz refresh rate but different pixel resolution. Similarly, all Galaxy S22 phones will reportedly pack the Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 SoC or Samsung Exynos 2200, based on the regions. The Indian market typically receives the Exynos-powered Galaxy S-series phones.

The regular Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ might come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 12-megapixel snappers to enable ultra-wide view and 3X optical zoom. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to carry a 108-megapixel primary camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto snappers, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. All three smartphones may offer at least 8GB of RAM though the Plus and Ultra variants may have up to 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to offer 1TB of internal storage, but only for select markets.

The battery units in all three models are said to be different. The Galaxy S22 may carry a 3,700mAh battery, and the Galaxy S22+ will reportedly carry a 4,500mAh unit. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a large 5,000mAh with improved 45W fast wired charging and wireless charging. We can expect all three smartphones to offer similar connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C port charging. Samsung may not ship a charging adapter in the box. In terms of pricing, all models are said to be costlier. The hike in prices is likely due to a shortage of chipsets globally. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy S22 might carry a starting price tag of $899, which is roughly $100 more compared to the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Not much is known about the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but alleged live photos suggest a notch display. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may feature a large 14.6-inch display, as per SamMobile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.