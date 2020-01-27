Everything We Know About the Apple iPhone 12 Series So Far
As part of its 2020 line-up, Apple is expected to roll out five iPhones of which four are likely to belong to the iPhone 12 range.
Image for Representation
This is a big year for Apple as the brand is expected to roll out 5 new iPhones, out of which four will be a part of iPhone 12 series while one phone is expected to be the iPhone 9. Even though, as of now, Apple has not revealed any details around the upcoming phones, there is a lot that has come into the limelight, courtesy of various leaks and rumours. We take a look at all the leaked info around the upcoming iPhone 12 phones:
1. From what is known so far, the iPhone 12 series will be available in three sizes. Two of the phones will have a display measuring 6.1-inches, while the other two phones are likely to have a display measuring 5.4-inches and 6.7-inches respectively.
2. All iPhone 12 will have an OLED display and will be supporting 5G connectivity.
3. In a recently leaked supply chain report, it was revealed that the iPhone 12 phones will be thinner than its predecessor iPhone 11.
4. In terms of camera, it is expected that two of the phones will have a dual camera on the rear, while the other two high-end models will have a triple-lens camera at the back.
5. The phones may also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. This is the first time Apple will be introducing a 120Hz refresh rate to any of its phones. In 2017, the brand had introduced this feature in their iPad line up. Higher refresh rate means better responsiveness to the gestures, resulting in faster on-screen motion.
6. In a supply chain report, it was said that the upcoming iPhone 12 phones will have the next iteration of Apple’s A-series processors, which is presumed to be the A14. The report asserted that Apple’s partner TSMC will make the A14 processor using a new 5-nanometer process in Q2. The A13 was produced using a 7nm processor, so the A14 should be more power-efficient and faster.
7. iPhone 12 series is expected to go official in September this year.
It is notable that all the information that we have is based on the leaks and speculations floating around the internet. None of this is confirmed so do take it with a pinch of salt.
