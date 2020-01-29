Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s new folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, for a while now. After launching the Galaxy Fold last year, the company is expected to launch a new series of foldable smartphones in 2020. Previously called the Galaxy Fold 2, a recent leak confirmed that the handset would be called the Galaxy Z Flip. This also meant that it would not go on to be a direct successor to the Galaxy Fold.

Design

The Galaxy Z Flip is going to have a clamshell design, a throwback to the good-old flip phones. We’ve seen some leaked images in the past along with real-life hands-on images as well as some design schematics. These confirmed that the phone will have a tall display on the inside, that would fold in the middle while on the outside there will be a small display to show the time, notifications and so on.

The handset is also expected to feature two cameras on the outside and a selfie camera on the inside. Notably, the display on the inside will be an Infinity-O display which means a punch hole on the top for the front camera. It was also said that Samsung will be using an “ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials.” The screen is also expected to look flatter and have less wrinkles.

It will have a USB Type-C port for charging and will be skipping the 3.5mm headphone jack. Recently leaked renders also show the device in a purple hue, and honestly, we quite like it.

I want the Galazy Z Flip in my pocket right now. pic.twitter.com/hGvXTrYRL5 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 28, 2020

Launch Date

The device is expected to launch alongside the company’s new flagship device, the Galaxy S20 series on 11 February at the company’s Unpacked Event. We are not sure as to when it will actually hit markets, but according to WinFuture, it will be just in time for Valentine’s Day in Europe.

Specifications

Samsung will be playing safe with the Galaxy Z Flip, just like the new Moto Razr. The company is expected to use the Snapdragon 855 or the 855+ on the device and will come in an LTE variant, which means no 5G support. The inner display will be a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offering a 2,636 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The outer display will be a 1.06-inch Super AMOLED offering 300 x 116-pixel resolution.

Expect up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fixed UFS 3.0 internal storage with no option of expandable storage. As for the cameras, the dual setup on the outside will include two 12-megapixel sensors with different apertures and lenses. The inner camera will offer a 10-megapixel resolution. The battery will be rated at 3,300mAh with support for 15W fast charging and 9W Qi wireless charging support.

Pricing

Now it is being said that Samsung wants to compete with the new Moto Razr. The new Galaxy Z Flip will focus more on the design and flaunt value rather than high-end specifications and hardware capabilities. Various reports have said that Samsung will price the phone below $1000. There was also a tip that the pricing will start at $849. The latest rumour now says that it will be somewhere around $1652.

