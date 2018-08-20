Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook

We are heading towards September, it is time to get ready for the new Apple devices. Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year. The three iPhones include a successor of the iPhone X that will be a 5.8-inch device with an OLED display, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X successor with a “Plus” moniker that will also have an OLED display, and a third affordable 6.1-inch iPhone that will sport an LCD display. Adding to these, new reports claim that Apple might make a permanent move to FaceID for biometric security on all the three iPhones anticipated to launch. Apple enthusiasts could get an all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost, with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to a famous analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent research note that pricing for Apple's upcoming iPhones could start at $600.Research firm Trendforce's suggested that Apple will be bringing the Pencil support to the new OLED iPhones as well, will make them true productivity devices. While the report is extremely light on specifics, iPhone support would presumably arrive as a feature of an Apple Pencil 2, an upgrade that has been speculated for many months. What's more, several reports hint at one of the variants offering a dual-SIM connectivity.One of the new 2018 iPhone models could have a rear-facing camera with a triple-lens array, according to the Chinese language Economic Daily News (as reported by MacRumors). The article suggests that such a camera would enhance the iPhone's rear zoom capacity and improve picture quality in dim light environments. Note that Huawei's new P20 Pro comes equipped with a triple-lens rear-facing camera.Along with iPhone, news website DigiTimes reports that Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a Retina display in the second half of 2018, and in another report, claimed it would be a 13-inch display size model. Another analyst at TrendForce believes Apple will release a new MacBook Air this autumn, too.This new range is said to feature Intel's 14nm architecture Kaby Lake processor and is expected to be priced at around $1,200 (around Rs 83,729). Apple is expected to ship eight million units of its 13-inch affordable MacBook model in 2018. According to the report, the laptop was scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, considering Intel has postponed the manufacturing of 10nm CPUs to Q2 2019, Apple is said to have revised the MacBook design to "to adopt processors based on improved 14nm Kaby Lake architecture."Apple hasn't officially announced when we'll see the next phone. But the timing for this annual ritual has now hardened into a reliable tradition. After launching the first few iPhones in June, Apple shifted to the early September time frame with the iPhone 5 in 2012 and, apart from the off-cycle iPhone SE, has stuck to it since. No reason to expect this to change in 2018.