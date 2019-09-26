Everything You Need To Know About OnePlus This Week

Say what you want, but there’s no denying the fact that the week belongs to OnePlus. From launching its latest series of smartphones to foraying into a new category altogether, there’s a lot going for the global technology company. Let’s find out what fans can expect over the next few days.

Gone In 70 Seconds

Gone under 7T seconds ⏲️ Big shoutout to the community once again for never failing to surprise us. See you at the launch For those who missed out, you can catch the livestream of the launch here - https://t.co/VaO7DbaiVW pic.twitter.com/DchxDJ08dq — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 20, 2019

OnePlus did it again. As soon as tickets for the launch event of the OnePlus 7T series went on sale on September 20th, fans wasted no time in lapping them up. And by no time we mean 70 seconds! That’s right, all the tickets for the launch event of the smartphone maker’s new launch series sold out in 70 seconds, giving the series name 7T a run for its money!

The incredible feat only highlights the love of fans for OnePlus, and the anticipation amongst fans is reaching new highs closer to the launch date. To be held on September 26th at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Arena, the grand launch event promises to be an affair to remember.

Pop Up Stores Are Back

Don’t worry if you didn’t score the launch tickets. OnePlus is hosting pop-up stores across eight major cities in India where attendees will be the first to get their hands on the new line of smartphones from September 27th, 2 PM and thereon. The selected cities include Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. For everyone else, smartphones are a part of Amazon’s soon-to-launch Great Indian Shopping Festival.

Busting Rumours - OnePlus TV

To make premium design, no detail is too small, so we make the bezel less. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/CROXRKGmcP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

This year’s mega launch event is special because OnePlus will also be unveiling its long-awaited OnePlus TV to consumers at the same function. Crafted especially for India, the 55-inch OnePlus TV boasts iconic features such as eight built-in speakers, Dolby sound as well as top imaging and sound features that are bound to shake up the television industry in the country. Not to forget, the The OnePlus TV will also come fully loaded with the Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and Google Play with the company’s stated interest in moving forward with Internet of Things and interconnectivity. Well, the company’s tagline ‘Never Settle’ isn’t there just for the sake of it.

Busting Rumours - OnePlus 7T

Hold your excitement for the 26th ....until then, get notified - https://t.co/VoW6R4yBaC pic.twitter.com/dJQA1hYq7u — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 17, 2019

The OnePlus 7T series is set to feature a circular camera design on the back panel and will come with 90Hz smooth display. The smartphone will operate the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor while the Warp Charge 30T will ensure a bump of 23 percent in battery charging time. Other features include the waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pure Android Experience on OnePlus 7T

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. Coming September 26Get notified for more updates - https://t.co/VoW6R4yBaC pic.twitter.com/bwm56JPzJD — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 24, 2019

Make way for the world’s first Android 10 smartphone to launch out of the box. That’s right, the OnePlus 7T series will be the first smartphones to launch with Android 10 based Oxygen OS onboard, making it one of the smoothest, fastest and definitely the most updated Android smartphone out there. With enhanced security and privacy features and the much-hyped fluid gesture control system, the Android 10 update is everything it’s cracked up to be.

The company has come up with launch offers that everyone can avail of. Interested consumers can head to their closest OnePlus experience store, authorised stores and kiosks to pre-book the OnePlus 7T and receive a one-time accidental screen replacement valid for six months from date of purchase, 50 percent off on its Bullets Wireless 2 and an instant discount of INR 1500 for transactions on select bank debit and credit cards. At the eight pop-up events scheduled, customers can avail an instant discount of INR 1500 and early birds will receive OnePlus swags including backpacks, smartphone accessories, hoodies and more.

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your hands on the OnePlus 7T series now!

