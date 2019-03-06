English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
The SPICE-2000 is reportedly the biggest conventional bomb that can be delivered by the IAF.
SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs
Loading...
On 26 February, twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Army were chosen for a "non-military, pre-emptive strike" on the camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) inside the Pakistan territory. The Mirage 2000 jets were chosen due to their advanced capabilities of hitting long-range targets with "pin-point" accuracy and dropping a range of bombs and missiles including laser-guided ones, Indian government sources had said earlier. The weapons used by the Indian Air Force at its targe in Balakot, about 60 km from the Line of Control, were Israeli-developed SPICE-2000. The SPICE, which stands for Smart, Precise Impact and Cost-Effective, is a guidance and maneuvering kit manufactured by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The SPICE kit adds a sophisticated guidance system—consisting of inertial navigation, satellite guidance and electro-optical sensors for pinpoint accuracy—and control fins to a conventional unguided bomb.
The SPICE-2000 is reportedly the biggest conventional bomb that can be delivered by the IAF. It is used on French-origin Mirage-2000 jets. The IAF acquired SPICE-2000 for use against fortified & underground command centres. The SPICE-1000 kit, which is available for 500kg bombs, has a glide range of nearly 100km, while the SPICE-2000 (meant for 1,000kg bombs) has a glide range of around 60km. Weapons like the SPICE-1000 and the SPICE-2000, are also difficult to detect by most ground-based radars. SPICE can overcome errors in locating the target, GPS jamming and reduces collateral damage.
The Indian Air Force is in the process of equipping its Su-30MKI with Israeli SPICE-2000 laser-guided bombs, it is being reported. Once the Spice-2000 smart bombs are integrated with the Sukhoi Su-30 jets, it will be a major upgrade for the Indian Air Force as a major part of its fleet will be able to launch these smart bombs.
The SPICE-2000 is reportedly the biggest conventional bomb that can be delivered by the IAF. It is used on French-origin Mirage-2000 jets. The IAF acquired SPICE-2000 for use against fortified & underground command centres. The SPICE-1000 kit, which is available for 500kg bombs, has a glide range of nearly 100km, while the SPICE-2000 (meant for 1,000kg bombs) has a glide range of around 60km. Weapons like the SPICE-1000 and the SPICE-2000, are also difficult to detect by most ground-based radars. SPICE can overcome errors in locating the target, GPS jamming and reduces collateral damage.
The Indian Air Force is in the process of equipping its Su-30MKI with Israeli SPICE-2000 laser-guided bombs, it is being reported. Once the Spice-2000 smart bombs are integrated with the Sukhoi Su-30 jets, it will be a major upgrade for the Indian Air Force as a major part of its fleet will be able to launch these smart bombs.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
- Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mainstream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results