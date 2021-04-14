Excitel Fiber Internet Available in 10 More Indian Cities; Now Available in 28 Indian Towns

Indian broadband provider Excitel recently launched its fiber broadband services in 10 more Indian cities in Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The expansion is an attempt to strengthen Excitel’s presence in the country while offering its customers the option to opt for unlimited plans in Excitel’s fiber broadband. The new cities Excitel is setting foot are Nizamabad and Khammam in Telangana, Rawatsar in Rajasthan, Kakinada and Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur, and Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, and in Mangalore, Karnataka. The operations in these cities have already commenced and all broadband plans are available to future/customers since the operational roll-out.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO of Excitel said, “For speedy implementation of Digital India programme, access to a Fiber wireline internet connection with plans tailored for different kinds of audience is pertinent. Excitel plans on offering cutting-edge technology to underserved regions of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities that have been largely ignored by telcos." “It gives me immense joy to share that Excitel is now present in 28 cities and has embarked on a journey to provide world-class FTTH facilities at affordable rates to towns like Nizamabad, Khammam, Rawatsar, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur and Sonbhadra and Mangalore,” the CEO said.

Excitel plans to expand its fiber internet network to 50 cities in the country in 2021. The company is trying to extend truly unlimited and budget-friendly plans to its customers. Recently, Excitel also launched an OTT bundle pack, consisting of premium membership for leading OTT platforms like Zee 5 and Voot Select.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here