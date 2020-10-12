Excitel Removes Reeltime Plans, Fiber-Based Internet Plans Start at Rs 424 Per Month Effectively

Internet service provide Excitel now only offers fiber-based broadband internet to its customers. The company has effectively discontinued its 'Reeltime' plans which were copper-based broadband plans. Excitel's Reeltime plans maxed out at 100mpbs speeds, while its Fiber internet plan speeds go up to 300mbps. The operator has removed the Reeltime plans in all of the 12 cities it operates in India. Excitel has changed all of its plans after removing the Reeltime internet plans.

The 12 cities Excitel functions in are Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Vijaywada. The Reeltime plans in Delhi NCR offered three speeds - 50mbps, 75mbps, and 100mbps. The 50mbps plan carried a price of Rs. 695 per month, the 75mbps plan used to cost Rs. 845, while the 100mbps plan was Rs. 995. Excitel also offered the Reeltime plans with long term validity like 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. Now, Excitel only offers plans with 100mbps, 200mbps, and 300mbps. The 100mpbs plans costs Rs. 699, the 200mbps plan costs Rs. 849, and the 300mbps plan costs Rs. 999.

There are long term plans as well, starting from three months, and going up to 9 months. The three months plan for 100mbps speed costs Rs. 1,695, the four months plan costs Rs. 2,032, six months costs Rs. 2,940, and nine months costs Rs. 3,816. Excitel also offers 200mbps plans with three months and six months validity, effectively priced at Rs 638 and Rs 597 per month. The 300mbps plans come with three months, four months and nine months validity with the effective price for users set at Rs. 752, Rs 635, and Rs 471 per month.