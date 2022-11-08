Excitel Review: Attractive Broadband Internet Plans But Reliability And Refund Policy Is Frustrating

Airtel Xstream and Reliance JioFibre seem to be the most popular broadband service providers in big cities across India. But if there is one Internet Service Provider (ISP) that is really expanding fast around the country then it has to be Excitel. The company appeared as a local ISP player focusing around niche markets initially but it now has footprints in around 33 cities. Excitel recently raised $11.5 in equity and is aiming to expand to 100 cities across India by 2022-end. As for the user base, Excitel wants to grow from 0.7 million to 10 million.

But with this major expansion ambition, the big question comes around: are they able to provide reliable service to its existing customers? Well, this is where you will get a mixed response. For some users, it’s fine but then many are frustrated with the reliability of internet connection and not to forget the long-drawn process of getting the Rs 2,000 refund for the security amount that new subscribers are supposed to pay for the modem initially.

After being an Excitel subscriber in South Delhi for 15 months, here is the review of Excitel broadband in Delhi.

Excitel Broadband Internet plans and speeds

Excitel has a smart approach to get new customers. They look at servicing areas where Airtel, Jio and other competitors haven’t penetrated with fibre broadband internet connectivity while proposing value-for-money long term plans. Excitel plans are for a minimum of 3 months with 200 Mbps speeds. Buyers can look at premium plans as well with up to 400 Mbps speeds.

When you compare Excitel’s broadband plans with Jio, Airtel and others, you will quickly spot that Excitel offers an overall affordable deal and they tend to make the deal sweeter initially to acquire new customers by adding free months to the plan.

On paper, the plans appear very attractive and you get the reliability of a local friendly ISP. Talking about speeds, the 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps or 400 Mbps promised by Excitel are the peak speeds. This means the average speeds will, of course, be less and it is only sometimes that you will get peak speeds. This is applicable for most ISPs in the market. But do note that sometimes, speeds can fall drastically without any reason and if you call the customer support, you will be directed to do a SpeedTest.

When it comes to speed, a lot depends on the region you stay. For example, while I get decent speeds at my home, one of my friends who lives just five minutes away from my home struggles while watching content on TV.

When it comes to speed, a lot depends on the region you stay. For example, while I get decent speeds at my home, one of my friends who lives just five minutes away from my home struggles while watching content on TV.

Excitel has its agents on ground that services customers. These agents have their areas divided to cater to different subscribers. So, when it comes to speed and service issues a lot depends on how effective your on-ground agent is. If your agent is not responsive enough then you are left at the mercy of the customer care. There’s very little you can do if your internet stops working apart from praying that the customer care actually nudges someone to do something.

Is Excitel Broadband Internet reliable?

This is where opinions will differ. Like we already mentioned, a lot depends on your location and your on-ground agent. But it is safe to say that when the internet is working fine it’s a good day for you. But when it’s not, you may end up with an inactive internet connection for a day or more. Yes, they do reimburse an additional day in your data plan for free if there’s a downtime for 24 hours but will you be comfortable with frequent connectivity loss and sudden low speeds?

A lot depends on your location and your on-ground agent.

In my experience of using Excitel for 15 months, I would admit that it offered great connectivity initially. However, the connectivity issues started when my local agent had quit Excitel and moved on to a competing ISP. Earlier, if there were any issues, I could directly talk to my Excitel agent to get things fixed but now I’m at the mercy of the customer care. Of late, there’s a serious connectivity issue where I’m left without internet for the entire day only to be greeted with a random message from the customer care.

Last month, there were 6 days when I had to work with my mobile hotspot and this month, I’m writing this review while connected to my Airtel 4G mobile data connection – wondering how many more downtimes I will have to face this month and how many times I will have to talk to the customer service team. But not to sound biased, as my friend who just stays 5 minutes away from my home, has a decent experience.

How is Excitel Broadband Internet customer service?

If you are lucky to get a good on-ground agent of Excitel then you will have nothing to do with the customer care team. But if you are unlucky like me, whose agent decides to change companies midway without giving the coordinates of the next agent then the only point of contact you will have is through the ‘myExcitel’ app. It is through this app you are required to raise a service request and then wait for someone from the customer care team to call you back. If you miss their call then best of luck. The customer care speaks like an automated voice boxe who will immediately tell you to switch off your modem and turn it back on after a minute. And then they claim to ‘refresh your network’ from the backend. If that works then it’s awesome, else you will be assigned a service request that may take up to 48 hours to resolve. By the way, you need to have an active mobile data plan to contact the customer care team via the myExcitel app in the first place. So, as a backup, always have another secondary source of internet.

The customer care speaks like an automated voice boxe who will immediately tell you to switch off your modem and turn it back on after a minute.

Excitel security deposit refund: 3 Months Of Major frustration

Now, if you are unhappy with the service of Excitel, you will most likely want to close the connection and request for a security deposit refund. Excitel has a 90-day refund policy. This means after you safely deposit the modem, you will have to wait for 90 days to get the refund in your bank account. To submit the modem, you will have to physically visit the nearest office of Excitel and get a disconnection receipt and then your refund process will start. There’s paperwork involved as well. Excitel has made the refund process so frustrating for the end user that many would simply move on without claiming the refund altogether.

While buying a new connection, the Excitel agent will willingly visit your home as many times it is required. But when it comes to disconnection, you are left to fend for yourself.

Recently, Excitel got rid of the refund process altogether and customers are now required to buy a 3-month plan to start with and pay an extra Rs 500 for wiring. Having said that, old subscribers will be eligible to get the refund when they disconnect but the painful process remains.

Recently, Excitel got rid of the refund process altogether and customers are now required to buy a 3-month plan to start with and pay an extra Rs 500 for wiring.

Excitel broadband review verdict

It is good to see new ISPs expanding and offering internet services at competitive rates. More competition is always good for the end-users. For Excitel to really strengthen its footprint in India and to take on leaders like Jio and Airtel, they seriously need to focus on service reliability, which is lacking. The last thing Excitel would want is to lose existing customers while garnering newer ones to grow in India.

Read all the Latest Tech News here