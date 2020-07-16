Exclusive: ASUS Premium Gaming Laptop With AMD CPU Inbound, Could be the ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS recently introduced a slew of new products powered by AMD’s range of Ryzen processors. These included the TUF A15 and A17 gaming notebooks and the ROG Strix GA15 and GA35 gaming desktops. We now have exclusive information that the company is planning to bring a premium gaming notebook powered by AMD Ryzen processors.

While there is no clarity on the exact model, the info comes from a credible source. We are speculating that this product could be the ROG Zephyrus G14. For those of you who don’t know, the ROG Zephyrus G14 made a lot of buzz in the global markets and received a lot of positive feedback in various reviews. The gaming notebook comes with one of the most unique designs having fully-customisable dot-matrix LEDs embedded right into the lid.

The notebook was originally unveiled earlier this year and recently started shipping in certain global markets. The notebook was announced with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMEe M.2 SSD.

Of course, this information is not official, and even though the company’s current premium gaming notebook is the Zephyrus G14, take this with a pinch of salt. The Republic of Gamers or ROG brand from ASUS recently became the top gaming laptop brand in India with a 32.5 percent market share as per IDC, Q1 2020.