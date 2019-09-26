EXCLUSIVE | Fujifilm X-A7 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera to Launch in India in October

Fujifilm is launching its new, entry segment mirrorless camera, the Fujifilm X-A7, in India next month. The October 2019 launch is in line with international markets, where it is expected to go on sale in USA on October 24. The information was revealed by Arun Babu, national business manager of Fujifilm India’s electronic imaging division, while speaking with News18 at the sidelines of the ongoing Photo Video Asia 2019 exhibition in New Delhi.

Talking about the target customer of the Fujifilm X-A7 and the impact it can have for the company, Babu said, “Videography is a trending feature in cameras, thanks to vlogging. For this, we recently launched the Fujifilm X-A7 in Tokyo, which is also launching in India soon, in October. The X-A5 is not discontinued yet, and is on sale. But, the X-A7 is an upgrade to it, and we'll bring it to India by the end of next month. It has features meant for vlogging, such as LED tilt, dedicated 3.5mm audio port, 4K video recording at 30fps and more.

While the India pricing of the product was not revealed, Babu stated that the Fujifilm X-A7 is being launched as a successor to the Fujifilm X-A5 entry segment mirrorless camera. As a result, the pricing is likely to remain similar to the latter, which was launched in India at around Rs 45,000. However, Babu further stated that the Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless camera portfolio begins at around Rs 35,000. As a result, there is a possibility that the X-A7’s launch pricing will be lesser than what the Fujifilm X-A5 was launched at.

Fujifilm presently holds about 5 percent of the Indian mirrorless camera market, as per Babu. The company hopes that products such as the X-A7, along with a steadily increasing portfolio of lenses and accessories, will help it expand its market share in India. With the festive season set to begin in India, it remains to be seen how the Fujifilm X-A7 is adopted by users in India, once it is launched in the country.

Along with a compact body and support for Fujifilm’s XC and XF-mount lenses, the X-A7 features a new, 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, 425 on-sensor phase detection autofocus points, native ISO range of 100-12,800, up to 6fps burst shooting, 4K video recording at 30fps, as well as a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that flips and fully articulates. It also features wireless connectivity, and a companion app that can help users stream content from the camera. For high resolution exports, the entry segment camera impressively includes a mini-HDMI port as well.

