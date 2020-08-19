Exclusive | New HP ENVY Laptop Series Prices May Be A Worry For The Dell XPS & Apple MacBook Pro

HP is aggressively refreshing the laptop line-up in India, at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting work from home situation for millions has brought the focus back on laptops. The company is expected to take on Apple and Dell with the new ENVY line of laptops that launch later this month. This comes at a time when the data from research firm IDC suggests that as of Q2 2020, HP is leading the overall PC market in India with a 32.8 percent market share. The HP ENVY laptop range is expected to include the 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options and will go head to head with the Apple MacBook Pro line-up as well as the recently refreshed Dell XPS range. The current line-up of the HP ENVY series also includes the x360 convertible form factor, and that is also in line for a refresh.

It is expected that the new ENVY laptops will be priced around Rs 80,000 onwards depending on which variant you pick, and that should give them a significant price tag advantage over the Dell XPS laptops in particular. The new HP ENVY laptop series will be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors, including the Core i5 and Core i7 options. It is not clear if the Intel Core i9 option will also be up for customized orders, though we really hope it is. In some markets, there is also the AMD Ryzen processor powered range, which may make it to India at a later stage. Solid state drive (SSDs) for storage, Windows 10 preloaded, biometric authentication including fingerprint scanner and additional privacy features such as a mic mute button and a camera shutter key could be part of the extensive list of standard features.

If HP is positioning this for creators and as a powerful yet premium workstation for your home office requirements, expect this to also pack in powerful graphics—the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) graphics or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4GB) graphics are the likely options. There is expected to be a new design language as well, something that the variants launched in global markets may be hinting at as well, including updated cooling technology and integrating the Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers.

The 13-inch variants of the HP ENVY series will compete against the Apple MacBook Pro 13, which is sold in four variants—two powered by the 8th gen Intel Core processors and two with the 10th gen Intel Core processors. The MacBook Pro 13 prices start at Rs 1,22,990. The MacBook Pro 16 is priced Rs 1,99,990 onwards, which the 15.6-inch screen size variants of the HP ENVY will go up against. This will be HP firing a salvo to stake a bid for a sizeable chunk of the segment of laptops that creators spend on. The recently refreshed Dell XPS laptops also pack in the newest specs but are considerably more expensive than before. The XPS 13 line-up starts around Rs 1,49560 while the XPS 15 is priced around Rs 1,89,660 onwards. If HP is able to price the ENVY laptop around the Rs 80,000 price point onwards, they will have a significant price advantage over its immediate rivals.