Exclusive| New HP Omen And Pavilion Gaming Laptops With Aggressive Price Tags Are On The Way

While everyone has been fretting over the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic on lives, the way we work and businesses, one of the success stories emerging from this trying time is the gaming industry. Online gaming and esports have seen massive traction in the past few months. A Google-KPMG report suggests that the Indian online gaming industry will be worth as much as $1.1 billion by the year 2021. Gamers are very active, and more and more casual gamers are becoming regular gamers as they look to stay sane while staying home. And it is that exact space which HP wants to make its presence felt in. It is expected that later this month, HP will launch new gaming laptops, which will be a part of the company’s flagship Omen as well as the Pavilion gaming laptop series. It is expected that the new Omen laptops will be priced around Rs 80,000 onwards, which puts them in a great position to compete with the gaming laptop options from the likes of Lenovo and Asus.

It is expected that HP will add the new Omen 15 laptop range that will offer the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options. The other specs could include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch display will be offered in up to 4K resolutions and with the AMOLED display type option, depending on which variant you select. HP is expected to have a refreshed design language as well for the new HP Omen 15 gaming laptop range. Globally, the AMD Ryzen options are also available, but those are not likely to be launched at this time.

The current HP Omen gaming laptop line-up is priced at Rs 1,24,990 onwards and includes the HP Omen 15 laptops powered by the 9th generation Intel Core processors as well as the world’s first dual-screen gaming laptop, the Omen X 2S. The new Omen 15 laptops are expected to be added to this line-up, though one would expect HP to be more aggressive with the pricing this time around as well. Could we see some variants of the new HP Omen 15 priced well under the Rs 1,00,000 point?

HP will also add new models to the more affordable Pavilion Gaming laptop range. The current HP Pavilion gaming laptop range, with the 15.6-inch screen size options, are priced around Rs 65,000 onwards, depending on which variant you select. These are offered with the 9th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, at this time. The new models will be powered by the newer 10th generation Intel Core processor options and updated Nvidia graphics.

It is expected that HP will also add a host of new accessories for gamers to its product line-up in India. HP entered the gaming computing device battles in 2017 and now has a third of the market share, competing with the likes of Dell’s Alienware, Lenovo and Asus, to name a few.

