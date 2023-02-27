Supported by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platform, the Digital Nagrik campaign, launched in February this year, led by teachers and inspired by the vision of MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, aims to create an inclusive and a safe internet for young users.

Manav Subodh, who is the Founder of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) — an Indian organisation, which is developing and mobilising the future technology workforce, — told News18 that the Digital Nagrik campaign aligns with the central government’s objective to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for the citizens.

“1M1B is skilling youth and accelerating the development of India’s future-ready technology workforce. Our young boys and girls who will lead our country as a digital superpower need to learn how to be safe online, how to fight misinformation and fake news, tackle cyberbullying and make the internet safe and more inclusive,” said Subodh.

He further explained that though the campaign was launched this year, 1M1B has been doing the same for the last year and as a result over 3.5 lakh teachers, as well as 12 lakh students from 3000+ schools have participated in Digital Citizenship curriculum training programmes.

According to him, in the next three years, 1M1B hopes to reach more than 10 million students across India with the Digital Nagrik campaign.

Digital Rights & Responsibility

A Digital Nagrik is a citizen who engages in a positive, critical, and competent digital environment that respects human rights and dignity through responsible and safe technology use and as per 1M1B’s Founder these people should be aware of their digital rights and obligations.

Subodh explained that at the age of AI and Web 3.0 while increasing digital adoption in daily lives is admirable, it also brings with it significant cybersecurity concerns that need to be addressed.

“So here comes the role of Digital Nagriks — to safeguard students and youths from an early age and create a responsible mindset as it’s important to create awareness about the dos and don’ts of using the Internet. Our system needs to implement netiquette into our educational system immediately to prepare young minds for infinite possibilities,” he added.

Subodh said with this objective a Digital Citizenship skills curriculum was developed in 2022 by teachers managed by 1M1B and supported by Meta, which CBSE has introduced as a skill subject for grades 6-8.

He also stated that digital etiquette, cyber security, cyberbullying, information literacy, using the internet for social good, and the future of digital world, including AI, AR/VR and the metaverse, are among the topics covered in the digital citizenship courses.

“The campaign, Digital Nagrik, is an extension of the curriculum and aims to get students ready to become responsible digital citizens right from school,” he added.

Meta’s Support

Meta’s CEO Zuckerberg announced the company’s vision to engage 10 million students and 1 million teachers in India in key areas of Digital Citizenship, AR & VR during the Meta Fuel for India Summit in 2021.

As part of this commitment, a number of initiatives are being implemented in India for students, teachers and faculty that include the CBSE school’s Digital Citizenship and AR/VR skills curriculum.

1M1B’s Subodh said: “Meta recently also announced the #DigitalSuraksha campaign to offer more safe and inclusive internet, and the Digital Nagrik Pledge is part of this campaign to remind people that building a safer cyberspace is a collective responsibility of all of us.”

However, he further explained that while government organisations have been doing their part to increase online safety awareness all over India, the Digital Nagrik campaign is mainly targeting students across India and teaching them how to be responsible digital users from an early age.

“Digital Nagrik is an effort to ensure Digital India is led by responsible digital citizens who will make cyberspace safer and more inclusive. The campaign has multiple parts, which include the pledge, curriculum, training, awareness, rewarding challenges for students and more,” Subodh noted.

