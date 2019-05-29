Expect Indian Gaming Industry To Cross $1 Billion Within Two Years, Says Google

The Indian gaming industry is witnessing its first commercial upsurge. Over the past few years, the boom in affordable, faster internet, along with increasingly affordable smartphones have seen exponential growth in the field of online gaming. Mobile gaming has been gradually producing gamers with serious gaming intent, and given that an overwhelmingly large section of all Indian smartphones run on Android, Google is the automatic benefactor of this boom in the industry.On this note, News18 spoke to, regarding Google’s perception and stance in the gaming industry of India. While he avoided making direct correlation to Google as a gaming industry giant in India, and even refrained from revealing any details about Stadia — he affirmed Google's perception of India as a force in the international gaming industry. Here are the key excerpts of our conversation.With increasing access to affordable broadband mobile and greater choice in smartphones across price bands, the mobile gaming industry has seen an upsurge in the last few years. According to a report by Nasscom, India's mobile games market is expected to reach 628 million users and be worth $1.1 billion by 2020, up from $290 million in 2016. Among all the emerging markets, India is the largest in terms of downloads with over 2.8 billion game downloads in the first half of 2018.Globally, Android has over 2 billion active devices, and over 250 million apps are downloaded every day from the Play Store. There remains a huge opportunity for developers across the globe to develop successful and scalable businesses across the platform. In India, the developer ecosystem is on the rise. Google Play supports Indian developers throughout their lifecycle — from indie, to big-name.According to a Google-KPMG report, 100+ online game developers are expected to be added in the next four to five years. The mission for Android and Google Play is to empower the game developer community through education, comprehensive support, and cutting edge tools that enable them to carve out a path towards success and sustainability on Play.With more than 2 billion active Android users in 190+ countries around the world, Google Play is an important distribution platform for developers to build a global audience. It offers Android developers a premium store with compelling content, which drives more traffic and monetization opportunities for the entire ecosystem. As Play continues to grow, more developers than ever are building their business on Android, seeing great success and growing their revenue.To support locally relevant businesses, Google runs the Indie Games Accelerator — a six-month program for top indie mobile game startups from emerging markets looking to supercharge their growth on Android. This is a special edition of the Launchpad Accelerator program designed in close collaboration with Google Play, featuring a comprehensive gaming curriculum and mentorship from top mobile gaming experts.Also, as a way to help more developers build locally relevant apps that deliver the best performance across a range of connection speeds, data plans, and devices, our ‘Build for Billions’ guidelines assist developers to overcome challenges such as varying network connectivity, device specifications and high data costs. The ‘Build for Billions Playbook’ is a step-by-step guide for developers to learn about the features, tools, and best practices to get apps ready.According to a report by Google and KPMG in 2017, India is one of the largest potential markets in terms of volume for online gaming. However, while there is a rise in consumption volumes, local development and monetization is lagging. The Indian online gaming industry, which presently stands at $350 mn, is poised to grow to $1 bn at a CAGR of 20% by the year 2021. The nine key drivers of this growth are —1. Growth of Internet users to 750 million by 20202. Rise in disposable income: 50%+ increase in disposable income by 20203. Over 300 million smartphone users - this will be enabled by the proliferation of budget smartphones4. Young and growing India: 42-43% of Indian population is presently in the 15-40 age5. 55-60% of the internet population in India today is playing online games. 