Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram has introduced a new security check for people whose accounts have been hacked before. The new feature will allow users to see a prompt when they log in asking if they want to start a security checkup. The new feature takes users through steps to ensure security. The steps include confirming other accounts that share login information, reveiwing login activity, and keeping recovery contact information updated. Apart from this, Instagram is also planning to introduce two-factor authentication through WhatsApp, in addition to its current two-factor authentication options that allow users to verify via phone nubers and authenticator apps.

Instagram has said that there has been a rise in fake accounts posing to be Instagram itself and getting people to share their passwords. Instagram says that it only sends emails and users can check to see if an email is authentic by looking at the “Emails from Instagram" tab is settings. The feature comes as people have reported a wave of password reset emails that have been cluttering people’s inboxes. The emails are from Instagram itself and are likely from bots trying trying to access several accounts at once.

For those, whose accounts may have been hacked, Instagram said several ways to keep their account safe is enabling two-factor authentication, keeping mobile number and email up-to-date in case it is required in emergency recovery. The company said that it will never send a DM to users, so any DM claiming to be from the Facebook-owned platform can be considered fake. Further, Instagram urges users to enable a login request. This is an alert that will notify users if someone is trying to lo in their account from an unrecognised device.

Instagram also urged users to report any account they find suspicious and said that it has made significant updates to its Support Inbox, so users can find out the latest information about what is happening with their reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here