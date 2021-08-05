Explained: Oppo's Next-Gen Under Screen Camera (USC) Tech Aims To Achieve Seamless Integration

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has showcased its latest under-display front camera technology. The company says that its next-gen under-screen camera (USC) tech offers a “perfect balance between consistent screen quality and camera image quality." It says that multiple innovations were required for achieving, some of which include shrinking the size of each pixel in the display, using a transparent wiring material instead of the traditional screen, and a 1-to-1 pixel circuit driving. Oppo has also showcased a prototype device that houses the new under-display camera. Smartphone manufacturers across the world have been trying to finalise an under-display front camera since years, but there has been little success in this area. Chinese smartphone maker ZTE is the only company to have launched its under-display camera tech in a commercial product - the ZTE Axon 20 and ZTE Axon 30. However, these have come with their own drawbacks like poor image quality and the fact that the sensor wasn’t completely hidden.

Oppo’s new technology, however, seems to have done away with that problem. Oppo claims that the new under-screen camera offers a perfect balance between consistent screen quality and camera image quality. Oppo says that it has combined hardware innovation and its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to maintain the integrity and consistency of the display when the camera is being used or not. Oppo says that it was able to achieve this by shrinking the size of each pixel without decreasing the number of pixels. The company says that it has used a transparent wiring material or the display instead of the traditional screen. Oppo says that the “high-precision manufacturing process gives a “much finer display quality with a smoother visual experience."

To keep the screen colour and brightness consistent, Oppo will use 1-to-1 pixel circuit driving - this means that one pixel circuit is driving just one pixel and not two, which has been the industry standard. This, it says will allow the brightness and colour of the display to be accurate and controlled with a deviation of about 2 percent. Oppo also says that this 1-to-1 pixel circuit driving tech improves the display’s life by up to 50 percent.

Oppo shared some images of a prototype smartphone with the under-display front camera. The display on this smartphone shows no notch or hole-punch cutout for the camera, neither is there a pop-up selfie camera. From the images shared by Oppo, the implementation looks pretty seamless, at least in the photos. The company has not said as to when the technology will be seen on commercially available smartphones, but has said that it will continue research and development on the technology to further improve under-display front cameras.

