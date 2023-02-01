Explained: What Is ChatGPT And Why Has Google Declared It A 'Code Red'

As a cutting-edge generative AI, ChatGPT has been making waves in Silicon Valley with its ability to generate natural language text. Trained on an immense amount of data from the internet and public domain, it’s based on the powerful GPT-3.5 language model. This advanced AI can perform a wide range of tasks, such as summarizing text, writing code, creating fiction, and generating responses to prompts.

Its remarkable capabilities have captured the world’s attention, with people amazed at how human-like its language generation is. In fact, ChatGPT has even passed a US law school test and an MBA exam, demonstrating its high level of intelligence. So how did OpenAI — a relatively new company, achieve such rapid success? It all started with its billionaire founders, including Elon Musk, who co-founded the company in 2015 before eventually stepping down from the board but remaining a donor. However, the real change came in 2019 when Microsoft, a major competitor to Google and Apple, purchased a $1 billion stake in the company, with additional investments of $3 billion, as reported by the NY Times. Recently, Microsoft confirmed that it has invested a staggering $10 billion in OpenAI, indicating a serious commitment to the technology and a desire to compete with the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon. The fruits of this collaboration are already evident. Microsoft is integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI into its cloud technology Azure, providing even more advanced capabilities to users.

So, is ChatGPT better than what Google and Meta have to offer and do they have a competing product in development?

While it is not entirely accurate to say that ChatGPT is more advanced than Google, it does present data in a more user-friendly way, but its knowledge base is limited to 2021. It’s important to note that Google primarily serves as a search engine, while ChatGPT is a trained language model.

Google itself has a language model called LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, which could rival ChatGPT. In fact, the technology behind ChatGPT was created by Google researchers. However, Google has been cautious about widely distributing its language technologies due to the potential for generating harmful, inaccurate, and biased information. Currently, LaMDA is only available to a limited number of individuals through an experimental app called AI Test Kitchen.

Other tech giants, such as Microsoft and Meta, have also faced similar issues with their chatbots in the past. Microsoft released a chatbot called Tay in 2015 that was quickly removed from the internet due to its racist and xenophobic language, while Meta also took down a chatbot for similar reasons.

But here’s what makes things interesting: Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, has stated that the company plans to integrate ChatGPT into Bing, Microsoft’s search engine. With the potential for GPT 3.5 or 4.0, combined with Bing, the overall experience could be comparable or even better than Google, which is why Google could have declared it a ‘Code Red.’

