English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EY, IBM to Launch Advanced Security Operations Centres in India
According to a recent Global Information Security Survey (GISS) by EY, 77 percent of Indian organisations in 2018 thought about reworking their cybersecurity framework and architecture to support the business more effectively and efficiently.
Loading...
Global professional services firm EY on Wednesday announced the launch of advanced Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in India along with IBM. Part of EY's Managed Services offerings and powered by IBM's "QRadar" platform, these SOCs are designed to detect, respond and address advanced cyber attacks and risks, the company said in a statement.
"A well-designed Security Operations Centre (SoC) can go a long way in enabling information security functions to respond faster and work more collaboratively, thereby driving the business to deliver on its core objectives in line with its strategic direction and vision," said Burgess Cooper, Partner-Cyber Security, EY India. According to a recent Global Information Security Survey (GISS) by EY, 77 percent of Indian organisations in 2018 thought about reworking their cybersecurity framework and architecture to support the business more effectively and efficiently.
"The combination of EY's SOC security architecture combined with IBM's cognitive offerings will help EY customers secure their organisations more effectively," added Vikas Arora, Chief Transformation Officer, IBM India/South Asia. The SOCs will not only provide internal and external threat intelligence but also offer active guidance on containment, eradication and remediation of possible risks.
"The customised capabilities that the next-gen SOCs provide can immensely strengthen an organisation's cyber-security posture," said Sibjyoti Basu, Partner-Alliance Leader, EY India.
"A well-designed Security Operations Centre (SoC) can go a long way in enabling information security functions to respond faster and work more collaboratively, thereby driving the business to deliver on its core objectives in line with its strategic direction and vision," said Burgess Cooper, Partner-Cyber Security, EY India. According to a recent Global Information Security Survey (GISS) by EY, 77 percent of Indian organisations in 2018 thought about reworking their cybersecurity framework and architecture to support the business more effectively and efficiently.
"The combination of EY's SOC security architecture combined with IBM's cognitive offerings will help EY customers secure their organisations more effectively," added Vikas Arora, Chief Transformation Officer, IBM India/South Asia. The SOCs will not only provide internal and external threat intelligence but also offer active guidance on containment, eradication and remediation of possible risks.
"The customised capabilities that the next-gen SOCs provide can immensely strengthen an organisation's cyber-security posture," said Sibjyoti Basu, Partner-Alliance Leader, EY India.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results