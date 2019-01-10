EY, IBM to Launch Advanced Security Operations Centres in India

Global professional services firm EY on Wednesday announced the launch of advanced Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in India along with IBM. Part of EY's Managed Services offerings and powered by IBM's "QRadar" platform, these SOCs are designed to detect, respond and address advanced cyber attacks and risks, the company said in a statement."A well-designed Security Operations Centre (SoC) can go a long way in enabling information security functions to respond faster and work more collaboratively, thereby driving the business to deliver on its core objectives in line with its strategic direction and vision," said Burgess Cooper, Partner-Cyber Security, EY India. According to a recent Global Information Security Survey (GISS) by EY, 77 percent of Indian organisations in 2018 thought about reworking their cybersecurity framework and architecture to support the business more effectively and efficiently."The combination of EY's SOC security architecture combined with IBM's cognitive offerings will help EY customers secure their organisations more effectively," added Vikas Arora, Chief Transformation Officer, IBM India/South Asia. The SOCs will not only provide internal and external threat intelligence but also offer active guidance on containment, eradication and remediation of possible risks."The customised capabilities that the next-gen SOCs provide can immensely strengthen an organisation's cyber-security posture," said Sibjyoti Basu, Partner-Alliance Leader, EY India.