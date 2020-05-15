F1 2020 Gameplay Trailer Brings the Thrill of Racing Amid Lockdown: Watch Here

F1 2020, the season, looks like a bleak possibility right now, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows little signs of going away. In such circumstances, racing enthusiasts and aficionados will be thrilled to find a hot new trailer that dropped yesterday — F1 2020. This year's edition of the premier racing game looks swankier than ever before, and brings with itself a comprehensive feature that gives you the taste of becoming a team owner, a manager, an engineer and a race driver, all at one go. With these improvements in sight, F1 2020 (the game) looks set to bring you the closest that you can come to all the thrill and action of Formula One racing this year.

Before discussing further, here's the 1-minute first gameplay trailer that F1 2020 has released:

Starting with the game itself, the big new addition is 'My Team'. With 10 set teams and drivers already part of the grid, My Team gives you the opportunity to create the 11th team in the pit lane, and start an entire F1 journey on your own. The mode is almost an entire game by itself, since it offers players micro-control over their own F1 team. You can hire your own drivers from a roster that also includes 2019's Formula 2 racers — as a graceful tribute, the makers of F1 have included Anthoine Hubert, the F2 driver who tragically lost his life in a high speed crash last year. Juan Manuel Correa, who was also part of the crash and suffered severe injuries to his leg, is also included in the list.

With My Team, players will be making their own team crest from scratch, select an engine partner to power their car for the year, find sponsors, design race suits and a racing livery for the car to sport, and essentially control every aspect of an F1 team. Explaining the magnitude of the mode in an interview with IGN, Lee Mather, the F1 2020 game director stated that My Team by itself is "almost a game again", further calling it "absolutely enormous".

Think of this as a bit like the legendary 'Manager Mode' from FIFA, which lets you almost entirely take over a club and raise it from scratch. With F1 2020, players will get first hand experience of how it feels to run an entire team, and the process will be aided by an AI engine that has presumably been sharpened to account for ancillary club functions. The game also has an entire value and economy system to represent the financial side of things. What now remains to be seen is how much do cut-scenes play a role here, and how cohesive the gaming experience remains.

F1 2020 has always been one of the finest racing games of all times, particularly being favourites of those who love a technical racing experience. Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, F1 2020 is set to release globally on July 10, 2020, and will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Stadia.