F1 2021 Deluxe Edition to Feature Legends Schumacher, Senna, Prost, Coulthard and More

F1 2021 is almost here, and is set to be released on July 16. Now, ahead of its release, the game’s developers have confirmed the presence of a ‘Deluxe Edition’ of the game. The title continues on the MyTeam mode that was introduced with F1 2020, but this time, brings legends of the sport that you will likely be able to recruit and race with. The F1 2021 Deluxe Edition is headlined by none other than seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, whose record tally of race wins was surpassed by reigning F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, last season. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc are the other stars who feature on the cover of F1 2021, alongside Hamilton.

The trailer for F1 2021 Deluxe Edition shows ratings for each of the seven icons of the sport. The list includes Schumacher, four-time champion Alain Prost, three-time winner Ayrton Senna, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, 2009 champion Jenson Button and two of the most beloved and under-certified drivers in F1 history – David Coulthard and Felipe Massa. Each of these legends come with drivers’ ratings, and it’s not entirely clear if all of the legends will be available for any player to pick in the game as part of their MyTeam setup – or come as part of some unlockable achievement setup that is deployed by many games for special characters.

Apart from this, it is not clear if F1 2021 would really offer a drastic jump over F1 2020, or remain largely the same. The MyTeam mode saw F1 2020 win plenty of critical praise, giving players an interesting experience of what goes behind running and maintaining a Formula One team. In the real world, retired F1 drivers are often known to continue with their teams in advisory roles, but given that the seven icons of the sport feature their own drivers’ ratings, the game is most likely going to have them more involved than just as titular roles.

F1 2021 releases July 16 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Android and iOS, and comes on the back of highly acclaimed versions that have been loved by casual gamers and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

