English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Ad Reforms: Now See All Ads on a Page, Flag Suspicious Ones
"We want to make sure that people understand what they're seeing, who paid for it, and the fullness of what other people might see," Sheryl Sandberg.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
After coming under the scanner for alleged Russian meddling in 2016 US Presidential election through Facebook, the social networking giant has now decided to allow users to see the active ads a Page is running and flag suspicious ones.
"The hope of the announcement today is that it will hold us accountable, it will hold advertisers accountable -- but it will also give people a lot more ability to find things that maybe shouldn't be up. Or find things that might be misleading so that we can take actions," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday.
"Our ultimate goal is very simple: we want to reduce bad ads, we want to make sure that people understand what they're seeing, who paid for it, and the fullness of what other people might see," Sandberg said while addressing the media at Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters in California.
Also read: OnePlus Could Introduce a 5G-Ready Smartphone in 2019
As part of the new transparency initiatives, Facebook said users will be able to see the ads a Page is running across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and its partner network, even if those ads are not targeted at them.
The Pages will now have an "Info and Ads" section which will have information about the ads and allow users to flag anything suspicious by clicking on "Report Ad."
"You can also learn more about Pages, even if they don't advertise. For example, you can see any recent name changes and the date the Page was created. We'll be adding more Page information in the coming weeks," Rob Leathern, Facebook's Director of Product Management and the company's Product Marketing Director Emma Rodgers said in a statement.
Facebook said it will also soon launch its political ads labelling and archive in Brazil, ahead of October's general election.
Facebook launched this initiative in the US in May.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
"The hope of the announcement today is that it will hold us accountable, it will hold advertisers accountable -- but it will also give people a lot more ability to find things that maybe shouldn't be up. Or find things that might be misleading so that we can take actions," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday.
"Our ultimate goal is very simple: we want to reduce bad ads, we want to make sure that people understand what they're seeing, who paid for it, and the fullness of what other people might see," Sandberg said while addressing the media at Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters in California.
Also read: OnePlus Could Introduce a 5G-Ready Smartphone in 2019
As part of the new transparency initiatives, Facebook said users will be able to see the ads a Page is running across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and its partner network, even if those ads are not targeted at them.
The Pages will now have an "Info and Ads" section which will have information about the ads and allow users to flag anything suspicious by clicking on "Report Ad."
"You can also learn more about Pages, even if they don't advertise. For example, you can see any recent name changes and the date the Page was created. We'll be adding more Page information in the coming weeks," Rob Leathern, Facebook's Director of Product Management and the company's Product Marketing Director Emma Rodgers said in a statement.
Facebook said it will also soon launch its political ads labelling and archive in Brazil, ahead of October's general election.
Facebook launched this initiative in the US in May.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community