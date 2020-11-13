Facebook Adding Vanish Mode on Instagram and Messenger That Lets Users Send Disappearing Messages

Facebook Messenger and Instagram are getting a new mode that will auto-erase messages from a chat right after the user exits the mode on either of the phone apps. Facebook is calling the new feature, Vanish mode that essentially wipes out messages instantly after leaving the discussion is over so that users share more intimate and in-the-moment content. The development was shared by the social media giant in a blog post on Thursday. The Vanish mode development comes days after Facebook unveiled Disappearing Messages for WhatsApp that also auto-erases messages from the chat after seven days. Notably, both Vanish mode and Disappearing Messages for the Facebook-owned platforms are inspired by Snapchat that has been offering the same feature on its platform since 2012.

Facebook explains that the Vanish mode on Instagram and Messenger can be activated by swiping the screen up, and the same method can be used to regain the regular chat interface. As per the photos available on the blog post, it appears that a small bubble will appear at the top that will highlight whether the mode is on or off. Similarly, the new feature is also opt-in, therefore users can choose whether they want to be a part of it or not. It is unclear whether the Vanish mode is also available for group chats. Additionally, users can still report chats and would get notified in case some takes a screenshot when the mode is enabled.

How to use #vanishmode. What you need to know. pic.twitter.com/goEn2Zq8xD — Messenger (@messenger) November 12, 2020

Currently, Vanish mode is available on Messenger in the US and select countries. The feature is yet to rollout on Instagram, though the company says the release is imminent. Meanwhile, Facebook is also planning to revamp the layout of the Instagram app with the introduction of a new Shop button. Similarly, the Activity tab (represented by the heart icon) is now pushed at the top of the home screen and sits with the DM (or Messenger) button and New Post tab. The dedicated Reels tab that was launched in September this year is also getting a new placement on the tab bar at the bottom of the screen. The new layout will come with an OTA update that is expected to rollout soon.