Facebook has added the next evolution of Emojis, called Soundmojis, to the Messenger platform. As you may have visualized this, these would be emojis, but they’ll also have a voice now. The addition of Soundmojis comes ahead of the World Emoji Day. From the outset, Messenger will get a complete library of Soundmojis and Facebook says more sound effects and soundbites will be added regularly. The Soundmojis option will be available for all chats on Messenger and the current line-up includes sounds such as evil laughter, drumroll and clapping, as well as audio clips from popular TV shows and movies including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bridgerton.

But what is a Soundmoji? Basically, this is just like how you’d send an emoji in the midst of a chat with a friend, but this time, there will also be a short audio clip attached with that emoji. For instance, if you send the clapping emoji, your friend will also get to hear the clapping sound clip for a few seconds, instead of just visualizing the sound of clapping, in their mind. Facebook says that the present Soundmoji sounds include clapping, birthday party, drumroll, instruments, sound of a car and evil laughter. There are also audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton.

How can I send a Soundmoji? To send a Soundmoji, you need to open any chat in your Messenger app and tap on the smiley face icon sitting in one corner of the text box. That will open up a second expressions menu which also have stickers and GIFs that you can send in chats. Here, you’ll see a loudspeaker icon just below the text box—this will be in a bar at the top of the newly opened box. Tapping on the loudspeaker icon opens the Soundmoji menu. Select any that you find interesting and tap on send. You can preview the sounds here before sending. Simply put, open chat > tap smiley > select loudspeaker > select Soundmoji > Send.

Facebook also tells us about the most popular emojis among users in India. They say that the age group of 18-24 years, also known as Gen Z, love the red heart, laughing and prayer emojis. The millennials, which is the age group of 25-44 years, most often send the thanks or prayer emoji, the red heart and the birthday cake emoji. The more senior citizens, also called the Gen X Boomers and that’s the age group of 45 years and above, find a lot can be said with the flower emoji, the red heart emoji and the prayer emoji. Some of the emojis that have seen a spike in use recently, and none of this should be a surprise, include Face With Medical Mask emoji, the Microbe emoji and the Syringe emoji.

