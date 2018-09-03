English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Facebook AI Significantly Improves Urdu to English Translation
Facebook AI researchers seek to understand and develop systems with human-level intelligence by advancing the longer-term academic problems surrounding AI.
Facebook AI Significantly Improves Urdu to English Translation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers at Facebook have set a new record in improving translation from Urdu to English. Neural Machine Translation (NMT) is the field concerned with using AI to do translations in any language. The team from Facebook AI Research (FAIR) has seen a dramatic improvement in its results, the Forbes reported on Saturday. "To give some idea of the level of advancement, an improvement of 1 BLEU point (a common metric for judging the accuracy of MT) is considered a remarkable achievement in this field; our methods showed an improvement of more than 10 BLEU points," the team said in a paper that described translation from Urdu to English.
Facebook AI researchers seek to understand and develop systems with human-level intelligence by advancing the longer-term academic problems surrounding AI. The research covers the full spectrum of topics related to AI, and to deriving knowledge from data: theory, algorithms, applications, software infrastructure and hardware infrastructure.
"Long-term objectives of understanding intelligence and building intelligent machines are bold and ambitious, and we know that making significant progress towards AI can't be done in isolation," said researchers from FAIR. FAIR researchers have tested a new approach that teaches bots how to chit-chat like humans. Facebook is making deep investments in AI technology and in May announced the next version of its open-source AI framework for developers.
Microsoft is currently leading when it comes to AI and Deep Neural Networks to improve real-time language translation. Earlier this year, Microsoft brought machine learning to improve language translation for Hindi, Bengali and Tamil. With Deep Neural Networks-powered language translation, the results are more accurate and the sound more natural.
Facebook AI researchers seek to understand and develop systems with human-level intelligence by advancing the longer-term academic problems surrounding AI. The research covers the full spectrum of topics related to AI, and to deriving knowledge from data: theory, algorithms, applications, software infrastructure and hardware infrastructure.
"Long-term objectives of understanding intelligence and building intelligent machines are bold and ambitious, and we know that making significant progress towards AI can't be done in isolation," said researchers from FAIR. FAIR researchers have tested a new approach that teaches bots how to chit-chat like humans. Facebook is making deep investments in AI technology and in May announced the next version of its open-source AI framework for developers.
Microsoft is currently leading when it comes to AI and Deep Neural Networks to improve real-time language translation. Earlier this year, Microsoft brought machine learning to improve language translation for Hindi, Bengali and Tamil. With Deep Neural Networks-powered language translation, the results are more accurate and the sound more natural.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...