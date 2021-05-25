Facebook Aims To Comply With New IT Rules As Deadline Ends Today, Says Wants to Discuss Some Issues

Social media giant Facebook today said that it aims to comply with the government’s new rules to regulate content on the platform, according to a report in NDTV. The company said that while it aims to comply with the new rules it wants to discuss issues which need more engagement. Centre’s deadline for compliance with the new rules that features a code of ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal for news sites and OTT platforms ends today. The new rules were announced in February and companies were given three months to comply with the new rules. Failure to comply would lead to websites being blocked and/ or face criminal action.

“We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted by NDTV as saying. The spokesperson also said that Facebook is working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform.

The report, citing government sources, said that so far, social media giants Facebook and Twitter have not complies with the new rules. According to the new rules, the websites are required to appoint India-based compliant offices, give their name and contact address in India, have a mechanism for complaint resolution and monitoring objectionable content, submit compliance reports, and remove objectionable content.

An oversight mechanism in the new rules will include a committee with representatives from ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home, IT and Broadcasting, Law, IT, and Women and Child Development. The government will also designate and officer of the rank of a Join Secretary above as the “Authorised Officer" who can direct blocking of content.

