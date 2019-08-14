Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Facebook Also Hired Human Contractors to Transcribe Your Messenger Audio Chats

Shares of Facebook pared gains after the report and were up 1.66% at $188.44.

Reuters

Updated:August 14, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company confirmed that it had been transcribing users’ audio and said it was no longer doing so, the report says. The social media company has been facing broad criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its privacy practices. Bloomberg, citing the company, reported that the users who were affected chose the option in the Messenger app to have their voice chats transcribed. The contractors were checking whether Facebook’s artificial intelligence correctly interpreted the messages.

Shares of Facebook pared gains after the report and were up 1.66% at $188.44.

Last week, a federal appeals court rejected Facebook’s effort to undo a class action lawsuit claiming that it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent. The company also agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine last month to settle a U.S. Federal Trade Commission data privacy probe.

Earlier this month, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google globally suspended reviewing recordings from users interacting with their voice assistants, as concerns over data privacy mount.

